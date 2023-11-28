Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 November brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 November 2023: Apply Online for 1650+ Various Jobs @Railway, DRDO, CGPSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-28 November 2023: Candidates preparing for government jobs have a golden chance to apply for 1650+ jobs announced today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 November 2023. You can apply for these posts which have been released by various leading organisations of the country including Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), DRDO, CGPSC, NIOS and others.

One of the major attraction for the today's released jobs is 1104 Apprentice jobs released bt Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). Another major attractions released today is by CGPSC State Service Recruitment 2023.

You can check all the top five jobs notifications on this page and based on eligibility criteria you can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

Candidates having educational qualifications like 12th Pass/Graduation/10th/Engineering with additional qualifications have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: 11 Posts

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence has released detailed notification for 11 various posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 15, 2023 at -drdo.gov.in.

NIOS Recruitment 2023: 62 Posts

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) under Ministry of Education, Government of India is hiring for 62 Group A, B, C posts including Multi Tasking Staff (MTS),Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Public Relation Officer, Academic Officer, Assistant Director and others. Last date for submission of application is December 21, 2023.

Punjab Government Recruitment 2023: 236 Law Officer Posts

The Punjab Government is recruiting for 236 Law Officer posts in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before December 06, 2023. You can check all the details regarding the Punjab Government recruitment drive here.

CGPSC State Services Exam 2023: 242 Posts

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has issued the notification for CGPSC State Service Examination 2023 notification for 242 posts. The online registration for CGPSC SSE 2023 will begin on December 1. You can apply online for these posts on or before December 30, 2023.

RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023: 1104 Vacancies

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is recruiting for 1104 Apprentice vacancies. Candidates applying for these posts should have passed class 10th with a minimum of 50% marks and ITI in the notified trade. The last date to apply for RRC NER Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 is December 24.

