NIOS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Group A, B, C Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

NIOS recruitment 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) under Ministry of Education, Government of India has released notice for various Group A, B, C posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 21, 2023. The process for online application for these posts will commence from November 30, 2023 at nios.ac.in.



A total of 62 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Multi Tasking Staff (MTS),Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Public Relation Officer, Academic Officer, Assistant Director and others.

You can check all the details regarding the NIOS recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

NIOS Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Opening date for submission of application: November 30, 2023.

Last date for submission of application: December 21, 2023.



NIOS Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Deputy Director (Capacity Building Cell)-01

Deputy Director (Academic)-01

Assistant Director (Administration)-02

Academic Officer-04

Section Officer-02

Public Relation Officer-01

EDP Supervisor-21

Graphic Artist-01Junior Engineer(Electrical)-01

Assistant-04

Stenographer-03

Junior Assistant-10

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)-11

Educational Qualifications For NIOS Jobs 2023:

Academic Officer (Paramedical Courses)-

(i) Master’s Degree or equivalent in relevant subject from recognized university with at least 55% marks (B+) or its equivalent grade and good academic records

(ii) Working knowledge of Computer Operations.

(iii) Working knowledge of English and Hindi.

Graphic Artist-

1. Second class Graduate with Diploma in Fine Arts from a recognized University/Institutions.

2. Certificate in Multimedia from a reputed Institution recognized by

Department of Electronic.

3. Proficiency in computer Animation/Preparation of Multimedia Packages.

4. Working knowledge of Hindi and English.

Assistant-

1. Senior Secondary from a recognized Board

2. Proficiency in office procedure, noting, drafting, knowledge of Government Rules and Regulations

3. Working on computer with a speed of not less than 8000 key depression per hour

4. Working knowledge of Hindi and English

You are advised to visit the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.



NIOS Account Assistant Posts 2023: Level in the Pay Matrix

Deputy Director (Capacity Building Cell)-Level-12 (₹78800-209200)

Deputy Director (Academic)-Level-12 (₹78800-209200)

Assistant Director (Administration)-Level-11 (₹67700-208700)Acade

mic Officer-Level-10 (₹56100-177500)

Section Officer-Level-7 (₹44900-142400)

Public Relation Officer-Level-7 (₹44900-142400)

EDP Supervisor-Level-6 (₹35400-112400)

Graphic Artist-Level-6 (₹35400-112400)

Junior Engineer(Electrical)-Level-6 (₹35400-112400)

Assistant-Level-4 (₹25500-81100)

Stenographer-Level-4 (₹25500-81100)

Junior Assistant-Level-2 (₹19900-63200)

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)-Level-1 (₹18000-56900)





NIOS Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF



How To Apply For NIOS Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.