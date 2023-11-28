Punjab Government Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 236 Law Officer Posts, Check Eligibility

Punjab Government Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Punjab Government has released the recruitment notification for Law Officer posts on its official website. A total of 236 posts of Law Officer are to be filled through the recruitment drive available in various departments in the state.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before December 06, 2023.
Applicants should have requisite educational qualification including a practicing in any Court of Law within the jurisdiction of India with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Punjab Government Jobs 2023: Important Dates
Last date for submission of applications for these posts is December 06, 2023.
Punjab Government Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details
A total of 236 Law Officer posts are to be filled in various departments.
Educational Qualifications For Punjab Government Jobs 2023:
- Candidates should have a citizen of India and registered with a Bar council under the Advocates Act 1961,
- An advocate who has been practicing in any Court of Law within the jurisdiction of India, and
- Should have standing as a practicing advocate for number of years mentioned against the respective category and should be income tax payee with minimum gross annual professional income in the last three years as mentioned against each category.
Punjab Government Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF
How To Apply For Punjab Government Recruitment 2023?You can apply for these posts through the prescribed format available on the official website on or before December 06, 2023. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the application process for the post.