Punjab Government Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 236 Law Officer Posts, Check Eligibility

Punjab Government Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Punjab Government has released the recruitment notification for Law Officer posts on its official website. A total of 236 posts of Law Officer are to be filled through the recruitment drive available in various departments in the state.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before December 06, 2023.

Applicants should have requisite educational qualification including a practicing in any Court of Law within the jurisdiction of India with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



You can check all the details regarding the Punjab Government recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.



Punjab Government Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of applications for these posts is December 06, 2023.

Punjab Government Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 236 Law Officer posts are to be filled in various departments.



Educational Qualifications For Punjab Government Jobs 2023: