CGPSC State Services Exam 2023 Notification Out for 242 Posts at psc.cg.gov.in; Registration Begins on December 1

CGPSC State Services Exam 2023 Notification has been published by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates satisfying all the eligibility norms can submit their application forms from December 01 to 30. Read below to know the eligibility criteria, selection process, age limit, and other important details pertaining to CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2023.

Get all the details of CGPSC State Services Notification 2023 here.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has issued the notification for CGPSC State Service Examination 2023 notification on its official website, psc.cg.gov.in. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other important details related to the CGPSC Recruitment 2023 here. As per the official notification, the online registration for CGPSC SSE 2023 will begin on December 1. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 30.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 242 vacancies. The preliminary examination is expected to be held on February 11 and CGPSC SSE Mains from June 13 to 16, 2024.

Important Dates

Date of commencement of receiving applications: December 1, 2023

Last date to apply online: December 30, 2023

Correction window: December 31 to January 1, 2024

Correction window with late fees: January 1 to January 3, 2024

Preliminary examination: February 11, 2024

Date of examination: June 13 to 16, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants must read the eligibility criteria for the CGPSC State Service Exam 2023 before applying. Some important eligibility requirements include that candidates must be citizens of India and possess a bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognized university. Additionally, they must be 21 to 28 years old as of January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxable for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Selection Process

The registered candidates will appear in the preliminary examination, which will be followed by the mains examination. Candidates who qualify in both exams will be required to appear for the interview and document verification.

Steps to Apply for CGPSC SSE 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission at psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your basic information and contact details to register yourself. Your registration number and password will be generated.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials. Fill out the application form.

Step 5: Make the fee payment as per your category and submit the application form.

Step 6: Download the CGPSC Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs. 400. However, candidates who are residents of Chhattisgarh are exempted from the payment of fees.