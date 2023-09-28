Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 28 September 2023: Apply Online For Various Jobs @Bank, Army, PSU, State PSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 September 2023 provide you chance to apply for Jobs in Bank, Army, PSU, State PSC and Others in the reputed organizations. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-28 September 2023: If you are preparing for government jobs then you have a golden chance to apply for many jobs released today by leading organisations of the country. Organisations like Indian Army, National Housing Bank (NHB), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), WAPCOS Limited and UPPSC have announced many jobs under the Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-28 September 2023.

You have the opportunity to apply for different vacancies including Assistant Manager, General Manager, 139th Technical Graduate Course (TGC),Homoeopathic Medical Officer, Diploma Trainee, ITI Trainee, Staff Nurse, Senior Quality Control Engineer and Field Quality Assurance & Control Engineer and others.



Candidates having educational qualification like 12th Pass/Graduation/Medical/Engineering with additional qualification have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations.



Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

5. Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2023 for 30 posts

The Indian Army has started application for the 139th Technical Graduate Course (TGC) on its official website. The course will be commenced in July 2024 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

4. NHB Recruitment 2023 For 43 Manager & Other Posts

National Housing Bank (NHB) is recruiting for 43 posts of Assistant Manager, General Manager and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 18, 2023 at nhb.org.in.

3. UPPSC Recruitment 2023 For 84 Homeopathic Medical Officer

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is recruiting for 84 Homoeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts in different departments. Candidates having Master's Degree with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

2. BEML Recruitment 2023 for 119 Posts

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 119 Group C vacancies including Diploma Trainee, ITI Trainee, Staff Nurse and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 18 October 2023.

1. WAPCOS Recruitment 2023

WAPCOS Limited has invited applications for 140 various posts including Senior Quality Control Engineer and Field Quality Assurance & Control Engineer. Candidates can apply online through the official website at wapcos.co.in.

