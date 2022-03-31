Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 31 March 2022: 10000+ Posts in Railways, DTC and PSCs

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 31 March 2022. You can check big jobs of the day offered by RRC Eastern Railway, TNPSC, MPPSC, OPSC, and DTC.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 31 March: Buckle Up! Today, the government of India is filling up more than 10000+ vacancies in various reputed organizations. Jobs are available in Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Odisha Public Service Commission, and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

You can check the details through the link given in this article for the mentioned jobs:

The most important job of the day is offered by Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Eastern Railway (ER). The railways has published the notification for the recruitment of 2900+ Apprentice Posts. The online application for which starts on 11 April 2022 and ends on 10 May 2022.

Other than this Public Service Commissions of India, including TNPSC, MPPSC, OPSC is hiring candidates for various posts. TNPSC is inviting applications for filling up 7300+vacancies under Group 4 for the post of Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector Grade-I, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist, Store Keeper and Steno-Typist (Grade–III) while MPPSC is hiring for 466 Assistant Engineers. OPSC is looking for 177 posts of Assistant Fisheries Officer (Group B). Click on the link for detailed information:

A great initiative has been taken by Delhi Government by providing Female Candidates a chance to be a part of it. Interested women can apply for DTC Driver Recruitment 2022 on or before the last date on DTC's official website. You can check salary, application link, notification through the link below:

Stay tuned for our website, for more jobs like this.