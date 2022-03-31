DTC Recruitment 2022: Apply Now for Driver Posts, Ladies Eligible

DTC Recruitment 2022: This is a job opportunity for Women Candidates who want to join the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for the post of Driver. Recently, DTC has published a notice for a special recruitment drive for Female Candidates for a period of 1-year.
Interested and eligible women candidates can apply online on the DTC website i.e. dtc.nic.in using their driving license and Aadhar Card.
The maximum age limit for DTC Driver Recruitment is 50 years.
DTC Driver 2022 Important Date
Last Date of Application - 08 April 2022
DTC Driver 2022 Salary
Rs. 12000
DTC Driver Height 2022
Height - 153 cm
DTC Driver Notification Download
DTC Driver Online Application Link
DTC Driver Training 2022
The selected female candidates will undergo 2 months of driving training followed by and skill test certification from DTC before allowing them to operate on the road.
DTC Driver Age Limit 2022
50 Years
How to Apply for DTC Driver Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of DTC
- Click on 'Apply online for the post of DTC Contractual Driver only for Ladies' and then on 'APPLY FOR CONTRACTUAL DRIVER POST'
- The new applicants will be required to register
- Provide your details and fill in the details