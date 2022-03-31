DTC Recruitment 2022: Apply Now for Driver Posts, Ladies Eligible

DTC is hiring Female Driver Posts. Candidates can check salary, age limit, how to apply and other details here.

DTC Recruitment 2022: This is a job opportunity for Women Candidates who want to join the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for the post of Driver. Recently, DTC has published a notice for a special recruitment drive for Female Candidates for a period of 1-year.

Interested and eligible women candidates can apply online on the DTC website i.e. dtc.nic.in using their driving license and Aadhar Card.

The maximum age limit for DTC Driver Recruitment is 50 years.

DTC Driver 2022 Important Date

Last Date of Application - 08 April 2022

DTC Driver 2022 Salary

Rs. 12000

DTC Driver Height 2022

Height - 153 cm

DTC Driver Training 2022

The selected female candidates will undergo 2 months of driving training followed by and skill test certification from DTC before allowing them to operate on the road.

DTC Driver Age Limit 2022

50 Years

How to Apply for DTC Driver Recruitment 2022 ?