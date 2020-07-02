Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–02 July 2020: Apply for 1300+ SKIMS, DMHO Kurnool, APSC, Kerala High Court and NHM Ahmednagar

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 02 July 2020 for 1300+ more than vacancies in Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), District Medical And Health Office (DMHO) Kurnool, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Kerala High Court and National Health Mission (NHM) Ahmednagar Maharashtra Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technician, Junior Assistant, cook, Staff Nurse and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 27 July 2020.

SKIMS Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 183 Technician, Junior Assistant, cook, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

District Medical And Health Office (DMHO) Kurnool has invited applications for the Staff Nurse, Lab technician and other posts. Eligible persons can apply for District Medical And Health Office (DMHO) Kurnool Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 22 July 2020.

DMHO Kurnool Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 107 Staff Nurse, Lab technician and Other Posts

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online application for the recruitment of the 577 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer and other posts. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for APSC Assistant/Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification on or before 24 July 2020.

APSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 577 Posts of Assistant Engineer and others@apsc.nic.in, Last Date July 24

Kerala High Court has invited applications for the Kerala Judicial Service Examination posts. Eligible persons can apply for Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 22 July 2020.

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 55 Kerala Judicial Service Posts

National Health Mission (NHM), Ahmednagar, Maharashtra has invited applications for the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Medical Officer, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist & Data Entry Operator for COVID-19. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 07 July 2020.