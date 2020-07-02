NHM Ahmednagar Recruitment 2020 for 400+ Staff Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

NHM Ahmednagar Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Ahmednagar, Maharashtra has invited applications for the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Medical Officer, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist & Data Entry Operator for COVID - 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 07 July 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application – 07 July 2020
NHM Ahmednagar Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 427 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 172
- Physician - 13
- Medical Officer -77
- Medical Officer Ayush - 35
- X-Ray Technician - 03
- ECG Technician - 26
- Lab Technician - 51
- Pharmacist - 25
- Data Entry Operator - 25
Pay:
- Rs 20,000/- For Staff Nurse
- Rs 17,000/- For Pharmacist, DEO, Technician,
- Rs.75000/- For Physician
- Rs.60000/- For MO
- Rs.30000/- For Ayush MO
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Ahmednagar Nurse, DEO, MO and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - GNM / B. Sc Nursing
- Physician- MD Medicine
- Medical Officer - MBBS
- Medical Officer Ayush - BAMS / BUMS
- X-Ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician
- ECG Technician B.Sc with Physics / chemistry / Biology and 1 year experience
- Lab Technician - B.Sc DMLT
- Pharmacist - D.Pharm / B.Pharm
- DEO - Any graduate with typing skill of 30 wpm in Marathi and 40 wpm in English with MSCIT
For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for NHM Ahmednagar Recruitment 2020 ?
The eligible candidates can apply submit their application to covidnagarhr@gmail.com on or before 07 July 2020.
NHM Ahmednagar Recruitment Notification PDF