NHM Ahmednagar Recruitment 2020 for 400+ Staff Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

NHM Ahmednagar Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Ahmednagar, Maharashtra has invited applications for the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Medical Officer, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist & Data Entry Operator for COVID - 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 07 July 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application – 07 July 2020

NHM Ahmednagar Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 427 Posts

Staff Nurse - 172

Physician - 13

Medical Officer -77

Medical Officer Ayush - 35

X-Ray Technician - 03

ECG Technician - 26

Lab Technician - 51

Pharmacist - 25

Data Entry Operator - 25

Pay:

Rs 20,000/- For Staff Nurse

Rs 17,000/- For Pharmacist, DEO, Technician,

Rs.75000/- For Physician

Rs.60000/- For MO

Rs.30000/- For Ayush MO

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Ahmednagar Nurse, DEO, MO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - GNM / B. Sc Nursing

Physician- MD Medicine

Medical Officer - MBBS

Medical Officer Ayush - BAMS / BUMS

X-Ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician

ECG Technician B.Sc with Physics / chemistry / Biology and 1 year experience

Lab Technician - B.Sc DMLT

Pharmacist - D.Pharm / B.Pharm

DEO - Any graduate with typing skill of 30 wpm in Marathi and 40 wpm in English with MSCIT

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for NHM Ahmednagar Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can apply submit their application to covidnagarhr@gmail.com on or before 07 July 2020.

NHM Ahmednagar Recruitment Notification PDF