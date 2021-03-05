JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 March 2021: Apply for 1200+ BHEL, Tripura PSC, DFDA Goa, SECL and MPPSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 05 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Mar 5, 2021 15:04 IST
Read in hindi
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 March 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 March 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 March 2021 for more than 1200+ vacancies in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC), Directorate of Food & Drugs Administration (DFDA) Goa, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Post Name: Technician Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 60

Last Date: 06 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC)

Post Name: Agricultural Officer Posts

Vacancies: 63

Last Date: 31 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Directorate of Food & Drugs Administration (DFDA) Goa

Post Name: Food Safety Officer, Assistant Chemist (Food) & Other Posts

Vacancies: 65

Last Date: 24 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL)

Post Name: Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Mech.) Grade C, Store Issue Clerk Gr.-III & Other Posts

Vacancies: 329

Last Date: 24 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

Post Name: Medical Officer (MO) & Assistant Director Posts

Vacancies: 746

Last Date: 14 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationTop 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 March 2021: Apply for 1200+ BHEL, Tripura PSC, DFDA Goa, SECL and MPPSC
Last Date of SubmissionMar 31, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next