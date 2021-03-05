Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 March 2021: Apply for 1200+ BHEL, Tripura PSC, DFDA Goa, SECL and MPPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 March 2021 for more than 1200+ vacancies in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC), Directorate of Food & Drugs Administration (DFDA) Goa, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Post Name: Technician Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 60

Last Date: 06 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC)

Post Name: Agricultural Officer Posts

Vacancies: 63

Last Date: 31 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Directorate of Food & Drugs Administration (DFDA) Goa

Post Name: Food Safety Officer, Assistant Chemist (Food) & Other Posts

Vacancies: 65

Last Date: 24 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL)

Post Name: Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Mech.) Grade C, Store Issue Clerk Gr.-III & Other Posts

Vacancies: 329

Last Date: 24 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

Post Name: Medical Officer (MO) & Assistant Director Posts

Vacancies: 746

Last Date: 14 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification