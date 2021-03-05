Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 March 2021: Apply for 1200+ BHEL, Tripura PSC, DFDA Goa, SECL and MPPSC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 05 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 March 2021 for more than 1200+ vacancies in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC), Directorate of Food & Drugs Administration (DFDA) Goa, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
Post Name: Technician Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 60
Last Date: 06 March 2021
4. Organization: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC)
Post Name: Agricultural Officer Posts
Vacancies: 63
Last Date: 31 March 2021
3. Organization: Directorate of Food & Drugs Administration (DFDA) Goa
Post Name: Food Safety Officer, Assistant Chemist (Food) & Other Posts
Vacancies: 65
Last Date: 24 March 2021
2. Organization: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL)
Post Name: Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Mech.) Grade C, Store Issue Clerk Gr.-III & Other Posts
Vacancies: 329
Last Date: 24 March 2021
1. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
Post Name: Medical Officer (MO) & Assistant Director Posts
Vacancies: 746
Last Date: 14 March 2021