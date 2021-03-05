BHEL Recruitment 2021: 60 Vacancies for Technician Apprentice Post, 12th pass can apply

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 March 2021.

Around 60 vacancies of Technician Apprentice will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates holding 12th pass qualification are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. The applications will be submitted through email or by post. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, stipend and other details about the recruitment.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 6 March 2021

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Technician Apprentice - 60 Posts

Mechanical: 35 Posts

EEE: 6 Posts

ECE: 5 Posts

Civil: 10 Posts

Computer Engineering: 4 Posts

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed 10+2 can apply for the aforesaid posts.

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Stipend- Rs. 8000/-

Download BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for BHEL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the email-dks@bhel.in The DY Manager, HRDC, BHEL, Ranipet PO & DT Pincode 632406 on or before 6 March 2021.

About the organisation: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is an Indian Public Sector Engineering and Manufacturing Company. It is India’s largest power generation equipment manufacturer based in New Delhi.

