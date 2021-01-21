UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Notification to Release Soon @upsc.gov.in, Civil Services (CSE) to be held on 27 June

UPSC Civil Services IAS Prelims 2021 Notification to be released on 10 February 2021 by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as per the annual calendar. Candidates willing to appear in the UPSC Civil Services IAS Prelims 2021 Exam will be able to register themselves from 10 Feb 2020 onwards. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

UPSC Civil Services IAS Prelims 2021 Online Applications will end on 2 March 2021. The commission has decided to conduct UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 on 27 June 2021 across the country. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course. The Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of the online application process for UPSC Civil Services IAS Prelims 2021: 10 February 2021

Last date for submission of the online application process for UPSC Civil Services IAS Prelims 2021: 2 March 2021

UPSC Civil Services IAS Prelims 2021 Exam Date: 27 June 2021

UPSC Civil Services IAS Prelims 2021 Vacancy Details

Civil Services (IAS) - to be announced

UPSC Civil Services IAS Prelims 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must hold a degree of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions.

UPSC Civil Services IAS Prelims 2021 Age Limit - A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years

UPSC IAS (Civil Services) 2021 Official Notification PDF - to release on 10 February

Official Website

UPSC IAS (Civil Services) Prelims 2021 Selection Criteria

The civil services exam comprises two successive stages. i.e. Prelims and Mains and Interview for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

UPSC IAS Civil Services 2021 Exam Pattern

The Preliminary Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in subsection (A) of Section II. This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Preliminary Exam by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

The final list of the candidates will be made on the basis of qualified marks in Mains and Interview. Candidates will be allotted to the various Services keeping in view their ranks in the examination and the preferences expressed by them for the various Services and posts.

How to apply for UPSC IAS (Civil Services) Prelims 2021

Interested candidates will be able to apply for UPSC IAS (Civil Services) Prelims 2021 through the online mode at upsc.gov.in from 10 February 2021 onwards. The direct link for registration of UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 will be provided in this article. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.

UPSC IAS (Civil Services) Prelims 2021 Application Fee

Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates - No Fee

All Others - Rs. 100/-

Also Read:

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 Notification to Release Soon @upsc.gov.in, Check Civil Services & Indian Forest Services Eligibility & Application Process Here

UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Notification to Release Soon @upsc.gov.in, Check Exam Date, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details Here