UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Notification to Release Soon @upsc.gov.in, Check Exam Date, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details Here

UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is soon going to release UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Exam Notification on its official website. All such candidates who are willing to appear in the UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Exam will be able to apply from 10 February 2021 onwards. The link for the online application will be provided in this article.

According to the UPSC Annual Calendar 2021, The UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Notification will be conducted on 10 February 2021 on official website. The online application last date is fixed on 2 March 2021. All willing candidates will be able to appear for UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Exam on 27 June 2021 at various exam centres.

To register for UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Exam, the candidates are required to apply online at upsc.gov.in. The link of application will be provided in this article. All candidates are advised to check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of the online application process for UPSC IFS Prelims 2021: 10 February 2021

Last date for submission of the online application process for UPSC IFS Prelims 2021: 2 March 2021

Exam Date: 27 June 2021

UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Vacancy Details

UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Exam - Vacancies to be announced

UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions.

UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Age Limit - A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years

UPSC IFS (Indian Forest Services) 2021 Official Notification PDF - to release on 10 February

UPSC IFS (Indian Forest Services) 2021 Selection Criteria

The competitive examination comprises two successive stages:

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective Type) for the screening & selection of candidates for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination; and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates against the vacancies identified and reported for the Indian Forest Service Examination.

UPSC IFS (Indian Forest Services) 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

The preliminary Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks. the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

The Main Examination will consist of a written examination and an interview test. The written examination will consist of 6 papers of conventional essay type. The final interview will carry 300 marks. Marks thus obtained by the candidates in the Main Examination (written part as well as interview) would determine their final ranking.

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC IFS (Indian Forest Services) 2021

Interested candidates ill be able to apply for UPSC IAS (Civil Services) Prelims 2021 through the online mode at upsc.gov.in from 10 February 2021 onwards. The direct link for registration of UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 will be provided in this article.

UPSC IFS (Indian Forest Services) 2021 Application Fee

Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates - No Fee

All Others - Rs. 100/-

