UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 Notification to Release Soon @upsc.gov.in, Check Civil Services & Indian Forest Services Eligibility & Application Process Here

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to release UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 Notification on 10 February 2021 onwards as per the annual calendar 2021. All such candidates who are willing to appear for UPSC IAS (Civil Services) 2021 and IFS Prelims 2021 this year will be able to register themselves for the online application from 10 February onwards at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 Online Application Process will be concluded on 2 March 2021. The commission will conduct UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 on 27 June 2021 across the country. The candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates related to the recruitment. The number of vacancies will be intimated to the candidates after the release of both notifications.

Candidates should note that the online applications will be only invited for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam and IFS (Indian Forest Services). The Candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Exam and Indian Forest Services Prelims 2021 will have to apply online again and submit on-line Detailed Application Form-I [DAF-I] along with scanned documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category {viz. SC/ST/ OBC (without OBC Annexure) /EWS [Economically Weaker Sections] (without EWS Annexure) /PwBD / Ex-Serviceman} and educational qualification with required Exam Fee.

Candidates can go through this notification to know about the UPSC Civil Services 2021 Recruitment and UPSC Indian Forest Services (IFS) 2021 Recruitment Exam.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application process for UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021: 10 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application process for UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021: 2 March 2021

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 Exam Date: 27 June 2021

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 Vacancy Details

Civil Services (IAS) - to be announced

Indian Forest Services (IFS) - to be announced

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

UPSC IAS Civil Services Exam 2021 Required Qualification: The candidate must hold a degree of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions.

UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Required Qualification: The candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions.

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 Age Limit

Age Limit for UPSC IAS (Civil Services) 2021 - A Candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years

Age Limit for UPSC IFS 2021 - A Candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years

UPSC IAS (Civil Services) 2021 Official Notification PDF - to release on 10 February

UPSC IFS (Indian Forest Services) 2021 Official Notification PDF - to release on 10 February

Official Website

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 Selection Criteria

The civil services exam comprises two successive stages. i.e. Prelims and Mains and Interview. While The Indian Forest Service Examination, the candidate will have a score in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam. The final list of the candidates for the interview round will be prepared on the basis of mains marks and interview.

How to apply for UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021

Interested candidates will be able to apply for UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 through the online mode at upsc.gov.in from 10 February 2021 onwards. The direct link for registration of UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 will be provided in this article. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 Application Fee

Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates - No Fee

All Others - Rs. 100/-

