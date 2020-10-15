Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 October 2020: Apply for 700+ Surat Municipal Corporation, APSC, NIIST and GMCH Chandigarh

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 October 2020 for 700+ more than vacancies in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science & Technology (NIIST) and Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Chandigarh Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 26

Last Date: 09 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science & Technology (NIIST)

Post Name: Project/Technical Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 49

Last Date: 19 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Chandigarh

Post Name: Senior Resident and Junior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 129

Last Date: 29 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)

Post Name: Nurse and Other Posts

Vacancies: 179

Last Date: 25 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Assam Civil Service and Other Posts

Vacancies: 331

Last Date: 25 October 2020