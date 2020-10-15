Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 October 2020: Apply for 700+ Surat Municipal Corporation, APSC, NIIST and GMCH Chandigarh

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 October 2020 for 700+ more than vacancies in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science & Technology (NIIST) and Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Chandigarh Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Post Name: Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts
Vacancies: 26
Last Date: 09 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science & Technology (NIIST)
Post Name: Project/Technical Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 49
Last Date: 19 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Chandigarh
Post Name: Senior Resident and Junior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 129
Last Date: 29 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)
Post Name: Nurse and Other Posts
Vacancies: 179
Last Date: 25 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Post Name: Assam Civil Service and Other Posts
Vacancies: 331
Last Date: 25 October 2020