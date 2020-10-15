Study at Home
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 179 Nurse and Other Posts, Apply Online @suratmunicipal.org

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited applications for the post of Medical Officer, Gynecologist, Paediatrician, X-Ray Technician, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist and Staff Nurse. Check Details Here

Oct 15, 2020 16:22 IST
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited applications for the post of Medical Officer, Gynecologist, Paediatrician, X-Ray Technician, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist and Staff Nurse  in Gujarat Urban Health Project (Surat) by direct recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website i.e. suratmunicipal.org on or before 25 October 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 25 October 2020

Surat Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 179

  • Medical Officer - 32 Posts
  • Gynecologist - 05 Posts
  • Pediatrician -04 Posts
  • X-Ray Technician - 11 Posts
  • Laboratory Technician - 81 Posts
  • Pharmacist - 32 Posts
  • Staff Nurse - 14 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Nurse and Other Posts

The candidates can check the educational qualification, age and other details through the pdf link below:

How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment for Nurse and Other Posts ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 through online mode on SMC official website suratmunicipal.gov.in from 15 October to 25 October 2020.

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification PDF Download

Surat Municipal Corporation Online Application Link

Official Website

