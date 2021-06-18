Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 June 2021: Apply for 800+ TMC, UPPSC, RPSC, CNBC and UKSSSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 June 2021 for more than 800+ vacancies in Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (CNBC) and Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (CNBC)
Post Name: Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 33
Last Date: 24 June 2021
4. Organization: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC)
Post Name: MO/Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 64
Last Date: 28 June 2021
3. Organization: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Post Name: Headmaster Posts
Vacancies: 83
Last Date: 13 July 2021
2. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
Post Name: Spokesperson Posts
Vacancies: 124
Last Date: 18 July 2021
1. Organization: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
Post Name: Patwari and Accountant Posts
Vacancies: 513
Last Date: 05 August 2021