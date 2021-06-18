Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 June 2021: Apply for 800+ TMC, UPPSC, RPSC, CNBC and UKSSSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 18 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 June 2021 for more than 800+ vacancies in Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (CNBC) and Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (CNBC)

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 33

Last Date: 24 June 2021

4. Organization: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC)

Post Name: MO/Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 64

Last Date: 28 June 2021

3. Organization: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name: Headmaster Posts

Vacancies: 83

Last Date: 13 July 2021

2. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post Name: Spokesperson Posts

Vacancies: 124

Last Date: 18 July 2021

1. Organization: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC)

Post Name: Patwari and Accountant Posts

Vacancies: 513

Last Date: 05 August 2021

