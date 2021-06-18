UPPSC Recruitment 2021 for 124 Lecturer Posts in UP Aashram Paddhati Inter College, Apply Online @uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the notification for recruitment to the post of Lecturer/Spokesperson, today, on its website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. Apply Here

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the notification for recruitment to the post of Lecturer/Spokesperson, today, on its website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment will be done through Lecturer Government Aashram Paddhati Inter College Examination-2021. UPPSC Lectirer Online Application is available from 18 July 2021 to 19 July 2021. However, the last date for online fee submission is 15 July 2021.

A total of 124 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates seeking to apply should have completed 21 years of age as on July 1, 2021. Age should not be more than 40 years i.e. they should not be born before 2nd July 1981 and not later than 1st July 2000.

UPPSC Lecturer Notification PDF

UPPSC Lecturer Online Application Link

UPPSC Lecturer Notification Hindi PDF

UPPSC Website

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application - 18 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application - 19 July 2021

Last date for submission of online application fee - 15 July 2021

UPPSC Vacancy Details

Lecturer - 124

Physics - 30 Chemistry - 26 Biology - 33 Math - 35

UPPSC Lecturer Salary:

Rs. 9300-34800 Grade pay 4800 level-8

UPPSC Lecturer Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must possess Post graduate degree in respective subject from any recognized university or equivalent qualification upto the last date for receipt of On-Line application. This should be mentioned by the candidates in the relevant coloumn of their On-Line application form.

Age Limit:

21 to 40 Years

Marital Status:

Male candidates who are married and have more than one wife living and female candidates who have married a person already having a wife, shall not be eligible unless the Hon'ble Governor has granted exemption from this condition.

UPPSC Lecturer Selection Proces

The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written exam. The date and centre of examination decided by the Commission will be intimated to the candidates by means of their admit card.

How to Apply for UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply online from 18 June to 19 July on official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.