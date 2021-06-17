UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 for 500+ Patwari and Accountant Posts, Apply Online @sssc.uk.gov.in

Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is hiring 513 Accountant and Patwari (Deputy Supritendant of Revenue). Notice Released @sssc.uk.gov.in, Details Here

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Accountant and Patwari (Deputy Supritendant of Revenue). UKSSSC Patwari Online Application will start from 22 June 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can for UKSSSC Patwari Recruitment and UKSSSC Accountant Recruitment on or before 05 August 2021 on official website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in.

A total of 513 vacancies will be filled by the commission, out of which 366 vacancies are for Patwari Posts and 147 are available for the post of Accountant.

Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, selection process, important dates and salary of each post by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 22 June 2021 Last date for submission of online application : 05 August 2021 Last date for submission of online application fee: 07 August 2021 Physical Endurance Test/ Written Exam Date: November 2021

UKSSSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 513

Patwari - 366 Posts Accountant - 147 Posts

Salary:

UKSSSC Patwari Salary - Rs. 29,200 to 92,300 UKSSSC Accountant Salary - Rs. 29,200 to 92,300

Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC Patwari and Accountant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Patwari - Candidate should be a graduate

Accounts Clerk - The candidate should be a graduate

Age Limit:

Patwari - 21 to 28 years

Accountant - 21 to 35 years

UKSSSC Patwari PET and UKSSSC Accountant PET

Race KM Time Male Patwari 7 KM 60 mins Female Patwari 3.5 KM 35 mins Male Accountant 9 KM 60 mins Female Accountant 4.5 KM 35 mins

UKSSSC Patwari and Accountant PST



Male

Height - 168 cm (relaxation of 5cm)

Chest - 84 cm (5cm relaxation)

Female

Height - 152 cm (relaxation of 5cm)

Weight - 45 Kg

Selection Process for UKSSSC Patwari and Accountant Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of PET, PST and objective type multiple choice written test .

How to apply for UKSSSC Patwari and Accountant Posts Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 22 June to 05 July 2021. Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF for more details.

UKSSSC Notification Download

UKSSSC Website

UKSSSC Application Fee:

UR/OBC of Uttarakhand - Rs. 300/-

SC/ST/PwD/EWS - Rs. 150/-