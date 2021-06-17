UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 for 500+ Patwari and Accountant Posts, Apply Online @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Accountant and Patwari (Deputy Supritendant of Revenue). UKSSSC Patwari Online Application will start from 22 June 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can for UKSSSC Patwari Recruitment and UKSSSC Accountant Recruitment on or before 05 August 2021 on official website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in.
A total of 513 vacancies will be filled by the commission, out of which 366 vacancies are for Patwari Posts and 147 are available for the post of Accountant.
Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, selection process, important dates and salary of each post by scrolling down.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 22 June 2021
- Last date for submission of online application : 05 August 2021
- Last date for submission of online application fee: 07 August 2021
- Physical Endurance Test/ Written Exam Date: November 2021
UKSSSC Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 513
- Patwari - 366 Posts
- Accountant - 147 Posts
Salary:
- UKSSSC Patwari Salary - Rs. 29,200 to 92,300
- UKSSSC Accountant Salary - Rs. 29,200 to 92,300
Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC Patwari and Accountant Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Patwari - Candidate should be a graduate
- Accounts Clerk - The candidate should be a graduate
Age Limit:
- Patwari - 21 to 28 years
- Accountant - 21 to 35 years
UKSSSC Patwari PET and UKSSSC Accountant PET
|Race
|KM
|Time
|Male Patwari
|7 KM
|60 mins
|Female Patwari
|3.5 KM
|35 mins
|Male Accountant
|9 KM
|60 mins
|Female Accountant
|4.5 KM
|35 mins
UKSSSC Patwari and Accountant PST
Male
Height - 168 cm (relaxation of 5cm)
Chest - 84 cm (5cm relaxation)
Female
Height - 152 cm (relaxation of 5cm)
Weight - 45 Kg
Selection Process for UKSSSC Patwari and Accountant Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of PET, PST and objective type multiple choice written test .
How to apply for UKSSSC Patwari and Accountant Posts Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 22 June to 05 July 2021. Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF for more details.
UKSSSC Application Fee:
UR/OBC of Uttarakhand - Rs. 300/-
SC/ST/PwD/EWS - Rs. 150/-