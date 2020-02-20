Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 February 2020: Apply for 4600+ Vacancies NDMC, AIIMS Rishikesh, NIT, Mysore District Court and RSMSSB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 February 2020 for 4600+ more than vacancies in Vacancies NDMC, AIIMS Rishikesh, NIT, Mysore District Court and RSMSSB Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has invited applications for the Senior Resident posts. Interested candidates can apply North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 27 February 2020.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has invited applications for the Professor, Additional Professor and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 07 April 2020.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya has invited applications for the Non Faculty posts. Interested candidates can apply for National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 06 April 2020.

Mysore District Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 19 April 2020.

RSMSSB has extended the last date to apply for 4221 Patwari Posts notified by the RSMSSB . Candidates who have not applied yet can apply now till 26 February 2020.

