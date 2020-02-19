Mysore District Court Recruitment 2020: 16 Vacancies for Stenographer Posts, Apply by 19 April

Mysore District Court Recruitment 2020: Mysore District Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 19 April 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for Mysore District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020: 19 April 2020

Mysore District Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Stenographer –16 Posts

Mysore District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10th passed from a recognized Board and should be a resident of the concerned Gram Panchayat.

Mysore District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – Minimum 18 years and Maximum 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Mysore District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale: ₹27650-650-29600-750-32600-850-36000-950-39800-1100-46400-1250-52650 per month

Mysore District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Official Website

Mysore District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online for Mysore District Court Stenographer through the online mode on or before 19 April 2020. Candidates can check details by clicking on the provided link of PDF.

Latest Government Jobs:

Panipat District Court Recruitment 2020: Apply for 10 Stenographer Grade III Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online 37 Junior Technical Associate Posts



Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 144 Vacancies Notified for Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Other Posts



ISRO Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online @isro.gov.in for 182 Technician, Fireman and Other Posts till 6 March



Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Apply Online 37 Junior Technical Associate Posts



West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) Recruitment 2020 Apply Online 17 Legal Metrology Posts

APPSC Recruitment 2019 for 430 Forest Beat Officer Posts, Apply Online by Today