ISRO Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 182 Technician, Fireman and Other Posts, Apply @isro.gov.in

ISRO Recruitment 2020 Job Notification: U R Rao Satellite Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO U R Rao Satellite Centre) has invited applications for 182 posts including Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Fireman, Technician B, Draughtsman B, Library Assistant, Hindi Typist , Catering Attendant A, Cook and other on its official website-isro.gov.in.

Government job aspirants have golden chance to grab this opportunity by applying for ISRO Recruitment 2020 Notification. You can apply for ISRO Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 06 March 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply online for ISRO Recruitment 2020 Notification with the official website. In a bid to apply for ISRO Recruitment 2020, you should have SSLC/SSC/Matriculation + ITI/NTC/NAC. However, you should have additional qualification as per the ISRO Recruitment 2020 Job Notification.

Online application for ISRO Recruitment 2020 has been started from 15 February 2020. The last date to apply online is 06 March 2020. Applying candidates should note that the last date to pay application fee is 07 March 2020.

Important Date:

Closing Date of Submission of Online Application: 06 March 2020

ISRO U R Rao Satellite Centre (URC) Driver, Fireman and other Vacancy Details

Technician : 102 Posts

: 102 Posts Draughtsman : 03 Posts

: 03 Posts Technical Assistant : 41 Posts

: 41 Posts Library Assistant : 04 Posts

: 04 Posts Scientific Assistant : 07 Posts

: 07 Posts Hindi-Typist : 02 Posts

: 02 Posts Catering Attendant : 05 Posts

: 05 Posts Cook : 05 Posts

: 05 Posts Fireman : 04 Posts

: 04 Posts Light Vehicle Driver : 04 Posts

: 04 Posts Heavy Vehicle Driver: 04 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Driver, Fireman and other Job

Educational Qualification:

Desirous applicants applying for other posts through ISRO Recruitment 2020 must have passed SSLC/SSC/Matriculation + ITI/NTC/NAC in relevant trade possess a Diploma in Mechanical/Electronics/Computer Science/Automobile/Instrumentation? Electrical/Civil engineering disciplines; Graduate + Master's Degree; M. Sc, B. Sc in relevant subjects from a recognized University/Institution, and also possess a valid LMV/HMV license with relevant years of driving experience as detailed in the advertisement.

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Online Application Link Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for ISRO U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 06 March 2020. Candidates applying for various posts through ISRO Recruitment 2020 must register online on the official ISRO website at https://www.isro.gov.in/ from 15 February 2020 onwards, submit their applications on or before 06 March 2020.

