Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 February 2020: Apply for 1700+ Vacancies in Balmer Lawrie, UCMS, Dyal Singh College, Goa PSC and NRRMS AP

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 February 2020 for 1700+ more than vacancies in Balmer Lawrie & Co Limited, University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) Delhi, Dyal Singh College, Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) and National Rural Recreation Mission Society (NRRMS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Balmer Lawrie & Co Limited has invited applications for the Manager, Senior Manager, Associate Vice President and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Balmer Lawrie & Co Limited Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 09 March 2020.

University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) has invited applications for the Senior Demonstrator/Senior Resident (Delhi University) posts. Interested candidates can apply for University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 25 February 2020.

Dyal Singh College, Delhi University has invited applications for the Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply for Dyal Singh College, Delhi University Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 07 March 2020.

Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor & MO. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 February 2020.

National Rural Recreation Mission Society (NRRMS) has invited applications for the recruitment of Computer Operator, Technical Assistant, District Project Officer, Accounts Officer, Data Manager, MIS Manager, MIS Assistant, Multi Tasking Official, Computer Operator, Field Coordinator & Facilitators. Eligible candidates can apply online for the NRRMS AP Recruitment 2020 through official website from 13 February to 05 March 2020.

