NRRMS AP Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 1502 Computer Operator, Technical Assistant & Other Posts @nrrmsvacancy.com

NRRMS AP Recruitment 2020: National Rural Recreation Mission Society (NRRMS) has invited applications for the recruitment of Computer Operator, Technical Assistant, District Project Officer, Accounts Officer, Data Manager, MIS Manager, MIS Assistant, Multi Tasking Official, Computer Operator, Field Coordinator & Facilitators. Eligible candidates can apply online for the NRRMS AP Recruitment 2020 through official website from 13 February to 05 March 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - NRRMS/HR/REC_AP-ad/27/2020-02/01

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 13 February 2020

Starting Date of Application – 05 March 2020

Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 1502

Computer Operator – 288

Technical Assistant - 31

District Project Officer - 9

Accounts Officer - 13

Data Manager - 83

MIS Manager - 137

MIS Assistant - 226

Multi Tasking Official - 223

Field Coordinator - 254

Facilitators - 248

Salary:

Computer Operator – Rs. 16700

Technical Assistant - 19650

District Project Officer - 26560

Accounts Officer - 22650

Data Manager - 17630

MIS Manager - 17660

MIS Assistant - 17030

Multi Tasking Official - 16300

Field Coordinator - 16660

Facilitators - 16660

Eligibility Criteria for Computer Operator, Technical Assistant & Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

District Project Officer - Post-Graduate degree with 1+ years / Graduate degree with 3+ years post qualification experience in social /community development sector, out of which at least 1 Year should be on relevant domain like Social Mobilization & Capacity Building, Financial Inclusion, Skill and Placement etc. will be preferable.

Accounts Officer - Post-Graduate(fresh or exp.) / Graduate degree with 2+ years post qualification experience in Finance/Accounts related works. Candidates having experience in working in Projects/Schemes of Social/Community development project/ BCom with working knowledge on tally will be preferred

Technical Assistant -Graduate(fresh or exp.) / Diploma with at least 6 months DCA and proficiency in computer typing, data entry and report generation and good knowledge of MS-Office with 1+ years of post-qualification experience in MIS related works. (Preference will be given to BE / BTECH / MCA / MSc(IT) / BSc(IT), BCA / PGDCA etc).

Data Manager - Graduate degree with proficiency in computer typing, data entry and report generation and good knowledge of MSOffice with 1+ years of post-qualification experience in MIS related works. (Preference will be given to BE / BTECH / MCA / MSc(IT) / BSc(IT), BCA / PGDCA etc).

MIS Manager - Graduate degree with 2+ years / Diploma with 4+ years post qualification experience in report generation and good knowledge with 1+ years of post-qualification experience in MIS related works. (Preference will be given to BE / BTECH / MCA / MSc(IT) / BSc(IT), BCA / PGDCA etc).

MIS Assistant - Graduate (fresh or exp.) / Diploma with 2+ years post qualification experience and knowledge in computer applications. (Preference will be given to BE / BTECH / MCA / MSc(IT) / BSc(IT), BCA / PGDCA / etc).

Multi-Tasking Official - Graduate (fresh or exp.) / 10+3 / 10+2 with 2+ years post qualification experience and knowledge in computer applications.

Computer Operator - 10+3 / 10+2 / HS with at least 6 months Diploma in computer applications.

Field Coordinator -10+3 / 10+2 / HS with knowledge in computer applications.

Facilitators - 10+3 (fresh or exp.) / 10+2 with 1+ years post qualification experience and knowledge in computer applications will be preferable.

Age Limit:

Computer Operator – Rs. 16700

Technical Assistant - 21 to 43 Years

District Project Officer - 23 to 43 Years

Accounts Officer - 22 to 43 Years

Data Manager - 21 to 43 Years

MIS Manager - 21 to 43 Years

MIS Assistant - 18 to 43 Years

Multi Tasking Official - 18 to 43 Years

Field Coordinator - 18 to 43 Years

Facilitators - 18 to 43 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Computer Operator, Technical Assistant & Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test & Computer Proficiency Test

How to Apply for NRRMS AP Computer Operator, Technical Assistant & Other Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official site i.e. www.nrrmsvacancy.com from 13 February to 05 March 2020.

Application Fee:

For General/OBC/MOBC Candidate: Rs.250/-

For SC / ST Candidates: Rs.150/-

For BPL Candidates: 150/-

NRRMS AP Computer Operator, Technical Assistant & Other Posts Notification PDF



Online Application