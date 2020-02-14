NRRMS AP Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 1502 Computer Operator, Technical Assistant & Other Posts @nrrmsvacancy.com

NRRMS AP Recruitment 2020: National Rural Recreation Mission Society (NRRMS) has invited applications for the recruitment of Computer Operator, Technical Assistant, District Project Officer, Accounts Officer, Data Manager, MIS Manager, MIS Assistant, Multi Tasking Official, Computer Operator, Field Coordinator & Facilitators. Eligible candidates can apply online for the NRRMS AP Recruitment 2020 through official website from 13 February to 05 March 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - NRRMS/HR/REC_AP-ad/27/2020-02/01
Important Dates
- Last Date of Application - 13 February 2020
- Starting Date of Application – 05 March 2020
Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 1502
- Computer Operator – 288
- Technical Assistant - 31
- District Project Officer - 9
- Accounts Officer - 13
- Data Manager - 83
- MIS Manager - 137
- MIS Assistant - 226
- Multi Tasking Official - 223
- Field Coordinator - 254
- Facilitators - 248
Salary:
- Computer Operator – Rs. 16700
- Technical Assistant - 19650
- District Project Officer - 26560
- Accounts Officer - 22650
- Data Manager - 17630
- MIS Manager - 17660
- MIS Assistant - 17030
- Multi Tasking Official - 16300
- Field Coordinator - 16660
- Facilitators - 16660
Eligibility Criteria for Computer Operator, Technical Assistant & Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- District Project Officer - Post-Graduate degree with 1+ years / Graduate degree with 3+ years post qualification experience in social /community development sector, out of which at least 1 Year should be on relevant domain like Social Mobilization & Capacity Building, Financial Inclusion, Skill and Placement etc. will be preferable.
- Accounts Officer - Post-Graduate(fresh or exp.) / Graduate degree with 2+ years post qualification experience in Finance/Accounts related works. Candidates having experience in working in Projects/Schemes of Social/Community development project/ BCom with working knowledge on tally will be preferred
- Technical Assistant -Graduate(fresh or exp.) / Diploma with at least 6 months DCA and proficiency in computer typing, data entry and report generation and good knowledge of MS-Office with 1+ years of post-qualification experience in MIS related works. (Preference will be given to BE / BTECH / MCA / MSc(IT) / BSc(IT), BCA / PGDCA etc).
- Data Manager - Graduate degree with proficiency in computer typing, data entry and report generation and good knowledge of MSOffice with 1+ years of post-qualification experience in MIS related works. (Preference will be given to BE / BTECH / MCA / MSc(IT) / BSc(IT), BCA / PGDCA etc).
- MIS Manager - Graduate degree with 2+ years / Diploma with 4+ years post qualification experience in report generation and good knowledge with 1+ years of post-qualification experience in MIS related works. (Preference will be given to BE / BTECH / MCA / MSc(IT) / BSc(IT), BCA / PGDCA etc).
- MIS Assistant - Graduate (fresh or exp.) / Diploma with 2+ years post qualification experience and knowledge in computer applications. (Preference will be given to BE / BTECH / MCA / MSc(IT) / BSc(IT), BCA / PGDCA / etc).
- Multi-Tasking Official - Graduate (fresh or exp.) / 10+3 / 10+2 with 2+ years post qualification experience and knowledge in computer applications.
- Computer Operator - 10+3 / 10+2 / HS with at least 6 months Diploma in computer applications.
- Field Coordinator -10+3 / 10+2 / HS with knowledge in computer applications.
- Facilitators - 10+3 (fresh or exp.) / 10+2 with 1+ years post qualification experience and knowledge in computer applications will be preferable.
Age Limit:
- Computer Operator – Rs. 16700
- Technical Assistant - 21 to 43 Years
- District Project Officer - 23 to 43 Years
- Accounts Officer - 22 to 43 Years
- Data Manager - 21 to 43 Years
- MIS Manager - 21 to 43 Years
- MIS Assistant - 18 to 43 Years
- Multi Tasking Official - 18 to 43 Years
- Field Coordinator - 18 to 43 Years
- Facilitators - 18 to 43 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for Computer Operator, Technical Assistant & Other Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test & Computer Proficiency Test
How to Apply for NRRMS AP Computer Operator, Technical Assistant & Other Posts Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official site i.e. www.nrrmsvacancy.com from 13 February to 05 March 2020.
Application Fee:
- For General/OBC/MOBC Candidate: Rs.250/-
- For SC / ST Candidates: Rs.150/-
- For BPL Candidates: 150/-
NRRMS AP Computer Operator, Technical Assistant & Other Posts Notification PDF