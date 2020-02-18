Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 144 Vacancies Notified for Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Other Posts

Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Postal Circle has invited applications for recruitment to the post of for Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 17 February 2020

Last date for submission of application for Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 20 March 2020

Last Date for Deposit Fee i cash at any Computerized Post Offices in India during working hours of Post offices: 18 March 2020

Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant – 52 Posts

Postman/Mail Guard – 47 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff (Administrative offices/ Subordinate Office) – 45 Posts

Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard – Candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board.

Multi-Tasking Staff (Administrative offices/ Subordinate Office) – Candidate must be 10th passed from a recognized Board.

Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard – 18 to 27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff (Administrative offices/ Subordinate Office) – 18 to 25 years

Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Salary

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant – Rs. 25500-81100/-

Postman/Mail Guard – Rs. 21700-69100/-

Multi-Tasking Staff (Administrative offices/ Subordinate Office) – Rs. 18000-56900/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Official Website

Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected for Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 on the basis of Merit List.

Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the Assistant Director Postal Services (Recruihnent) O/o Chief Postmaster General Gujarat Circle, Khanpur Ahmadabad-380001 on or before 20 Mar 2020.

Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Application Fee – Rs. 120/-

