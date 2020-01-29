Top 5 Jobs of the Day–29 January 2020: Apply for 600+ Vacancies West Central Railway, EXIM Bank, UPSC, CUG, ICMR-NIE and other Organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 29 January 2020 for 600+ more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes West Central Railway, EXIM Bank, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Central University of Gujarat (CUG), ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology Chennai (NIE) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology Chennai (NIE) has invited applications for the Project Technician III Field, Project Scientist and other posts. The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 07 February 2020.

Central University of Gujarat (CUG) has invited applications for the Section Officer, Assistant and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Central University of Gujarat (CUG) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 27 February 2020.

UPSC EPFO Registration 2020 is closing soon! Candidates who have not applied yet for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020 can submit their online applications on or before 31 Jan 2020. UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer Online Applications are available on UPSC official website www.upsconline.nic.in.

EXIM Bank has invited applications for the Legal, Information Technology, Rajbhasha and other posts. Interested applicants can apply for EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 22 February 2020.

West Central Railway is looking to recruit candidates for Apprenticeship Training. Candidates can apply for online applications West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment through MP Online official website www.mponline.gov.in from 27 January to 26 February 2020. West Central Railway Apprentice will be invited Candidates seeking to apply for WCR Apprentice recruitment 2020, should be 10th class passed and possess ITI certificate in relevant trade.

