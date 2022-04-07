CBSE Board Exam 2022: Follow these study tips in last days to score full marks

Know the top six tips to follow before the exam to fine tune your preparations and boost your confidence to perform well in the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin from 26th April, 2022. So, less than a month is left for students to end up with their preparations and revision. These last few days before the exams are very crucial for all the students and can be very stressful at the same time. Students might be worrying about their preparations and revision. The biggest fear among students is that would they be able to remember everything they have learned till now.

Actually, this preparation period before the exams is extremely useful for students. At this time, they should consolidate all that they have studied so far and put in some additional efforts to give an edge to their preparations. Now, students need to modify their regular study schedules. They need to revise their routine in a similar way as it is going to be during the exam days. Remember, exams are inevitable for students and they don't have to be painful. Here are the top 7 mantras that will help you overcome the exam nerves or exam anxiety and prepare well for the upcoming challenge.

1. Early to bed, early to rise; make your routine likewise

This is what you need to start doing right from today if you want to keep yourself fit for taking the exam. Do not stay awake at night for studying. Take 8 hours of sleep each day to keep you fresh and energetic. This will ensure that your brain has rested well and you can start studying the next morning with a completely fresh mind. A fresh mind helps you stay focused and learn things easily.

2. Do not study too much now

Free your brain from surplus stuff. Keep away from too much studying, which is quite necessary to tune in yourself for peak performance. Schedule small and frequent breaks in between your study time. For example, if you start studying at 4 pm then take a break at 5 pm for about 15-20 minutes and enjoy it with healthy evening snacks. Then come back to your study with a relaxed mind and satisfied tummy. Also, stop studying at least one hour before you go to sleep. In the meantime, just close your eyes, take deep breaths and release your brain from all the surplus information. Let it just drift wherever it wants to. You won’t even realize how this simple technique will work wonders to release all the stress.

3. Practice papers, past year exam papers, guess papers, important questions; try all

At this time trying to mug up new topics or shuffling with new books will be a complete waste of time. All you need is to revise with practice papers, sample papers and previous years' question papers. This will not only help you to track your performance but also make you comfortable with the examination like situation. At this time, your ability to perform in the examination like conditions is more important than your knowledge. Another thing to be considered while practicing with mock papers is focusing on speed. Allow yourself to answer a paper within 3 hours time period. This will help you learn time management skills.

4. Eat well, drink well, live well

Like a car, your brain needs quality fuel to run efficiently. What you eat or drink has a direct or indirect impact on your brain, including the parts that regulate mood. So, you should feed your brain with a healthy diet like nuts, fruits, green leafy vegetables, plenty of water, milk, etc. Keep away from junk food. Avoid too much caffeine and sugary drinks. Experts recommend drinking eight to 10 glasses of water each day. Remaining hydrated is vital and adds to your overall positive mood.

5. Keep your cool

While a certain amount of stress among students is normal during exam days and it actually works as a push for good preparation, too much exam stress can have damaging effects on both the general well-being and performance of a student. So try to shed off the exam stress anyhow. Exercise and healthy eating can keep stress levels low. Even a 10-minute walk can also help you refresh for better revision. Another most prominent way of getting rid of exam anxiety is meditation. It helps you get back into a state of calm and tranquillity. If mediation is not your thing, try listening to some good music, shaking on rhythms, or soaking in a hot bath. This will help you cast away exam-related worries and tensions.

6. Stay optimistic

Adopt a “can do” attitude. A positive attitude keeps your mind open and body relaxed, which makes it easier to concentrate and recall what you have learned. This optimistic attitude works well during all conditions whether preparing for the exam or writing the exam. It is a well-observed fact that often when people suffer from anxiety, they focus on overwhelmingly negative thoughts. They foresee themselves to be as failures. Such pessimistic thoughts increase the level of anxiety which ultimately reduces the brain’s ability to absorb and recall things. Thus, try to break down the negative thoughts and then replace them with more positive thoughts. This will help keep your anxiety at bay because you'll know that it's within your power to do well on the big final day.

So dear students! stay confident, well prepared and positive. These elements all together will help you achieve success in the upcoming board exams.

Wish You All the Very Best!!!

