Best Photography Courses and Colleges in India 2021

Best Photography Courses and Colleges in India: Check the top Photography Courses and best photography colleges in India 2021. Know more about eligibility and careers in photography here.

Best Photography Courses and Colleges in India - Every year August 19 is celebrated as World Photography Day to honor the contribution of the photographers and the art of photography in the world. The beauty of cameras and photography has defined a new meaning of life and the day is being dedicated to celebrating the spirit of photography that conveys an individual's art and mood.

Through this article, candidates who seek to pursue an artistic career in the domain of photography can read about the photography colleges in India, photography courses in India, and how to begin a career in photography in India.

Best Photography Colleges in India

Photography is considered a creative form of art and is often pursued as a hobby, however, with the passage of time, this hobby has picked up as a bright career option in several domains. Therefore, aspirants who wish to fulfill their dream career in the field of photography are advised to take a look at the list of best photography colleges in India as mentioned under:-

Top Photography Colleges in India

S.No. Photography Institute Location Photography Courses and Duration 1. Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Arts Location Mumbai Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) - 4 years 2. The Indian Institute of Digital Art and Animation Location Delhi 1. B.Sc. Film and Photography Diploma Film and Photography - 3 years 2. PG Diploma Film and Photography - 1 year 3. Sri Aurobindo Centre for Arts & Communication (SACAC) New Delhi Diploma in Photography - 1 year 4. One Goa School Goa Integrated photography - 3 years 5. Osmania University Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) - 3 years 6. Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) Noida, UP Diploma in Still Photography & Photojournalism - 3 Months 7. Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University Hyderabad Bachelor of Fine Arts Photography Programme - 4 years Master of Fine Arts (Photography & Media Communication) Degree - 2 years 8. Pixel Institute of Photography Delhi 1. Foundation Photography Certificate Courses - 2 Months 2. Diploma in Advance Photography Courses - 4 Months 3. One Year Photography Courses (professional) and Film-making Courses 9. National Institute of Photography Mumbai Diploma in Fashion Photography, Diploma in Tabletop photography, Diploma in Wedding and Events Photography, Digital Photo-Editing Techniques, Workshop on Fashion Lighting 10. Fergusson College, Pune University Pune, Maharashtra B.Sc. Photography - 3 year

Other popular colleges in addition to the ones mentioned in the table are Varanasi Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University, Pune Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Allahabad University of Gorakhpur (Gorakhpur), Hyderabad Jiwaji University (Andhra Pradesh), University of Allahabad, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Sri Venkateswara University.

Career in Photography in India

A career in the domain of Photography has become quite popular these days. Numerous career opportunities in the form of travel photography, fashion photography, wildlife photography, photojournalism, aerial photography, wedding, and events photography offer good pay packages and an adventurous exposure to the professionals.

In this section, read about various career prospects that it takes to carve a career in photography in India:-

Photojournalism

A photojournalist works for media channels, newspapers, magazines, social media posts and is focused to cover photos of people, places, events, that are being flashed on media platforms. This covers all the forms of still photographs and event-based video recordings.

Aerial photography

In this form of photography, an aerial photographer captures pictures of places, buildings, landscapes, natural disasters, war situations through drones or via aircraft. Such photographers are generally employed by news/media, industries, business, scientific or even military purposes. However, drone photography is being done in wedding events also these days.

e-commerce Photography

The online websites when they put their products on sale often show pictures of the items to the customers. The photography is done for the online website to induce the customer to buy/sell the product is known as e-commerce photography.

Wildlife photography

Nature lovers who wish to immerse themselves in the love of wildlife, birds, their habitats capture special and unique moments on their lens through wildlife photography. One needs to be a keen observer and patient to capture such shots.

Food photography

Food manufacturers, restaurant owners, e-tailers, and people belonging to the food industry opt for photographers that specialize in food photography.

Fashion photography

One of the most popular forms of photography is fashion photography where the clientèle demand comes from designers, models, journals, newspapers, houses, clothes, shoes, and many such areas. The role of the studio and locations is prime to capture the essence of fashion photography.

Sports Photography

In this area of photography, the prime interest is to click and shoot the defining moments/shots of a sport that glorifies the sportsperson or the sports itself.

There are several other fields of interest where photography has gained importance to keep up the pace of business. It is the choice of the photographer to pick their area of interest and thereafter understand the art and technique that helps them bring out the best of a moment.