Top Paying Jobs in 2022: Check here the list of highest paying jobs, Salary and Educational qualifications required

Check here the top jobs which are slowly catching on among students in 2022, the highest and average salary package offered to the freshers in the field and other related trails here.

With the placement season underway at top universities and colleges, students will be eager to know what the top most jobs are and what is the highest and average salary package offered in these positions.

With changing times, students after class 12 are looking to get into new fields which are not very popular yet can fetch them a high-paying job right after their undergraduate programme. With the revolution seen in the job market in India, students are ready to take the plunge and select courses and areas of work that are not explored by a lot of people as it may not be considered as a safety net to land on after studies in terms of a job prospect. Candidates can check here the Highest paying Jobs and the profiles along with it.

List of Highest Paying Jobs 2022

Data Scientist

Recently Data Science has picked up popularity among students to pursue as a career. The job required having excellent analytical skills and an understanding of the data industry. Data Scientists are experts who analyze data to find trends for the future. Students pursuing Data Science and a career option are required to have strong computer science, statistics Mathematics background with knowledge in analytical software. Data Scientists hired by top companies are offered a package that ranges from 5 to 15 Lakhs

System Analyst

System analysts are also known as Business Analysts are IT professionals who are skilled in the analysis, design, and implementation of information systems or technologies. System analysts are offered a package similar to that of a Data Scientist.

Full-Stack Developer

Full-stack developers are those who can develop client and server software. The job required professionals to develop front-end and back-end concepts and designs in the product-making stage. Students venturing into this career path are required to be well acquainted with software including JavaScript, jQuery, Angular, etc. the job provides candidates with an annual package up to Rs. 11 Lakh.

Software Architecture

Software Architects provide software solutions, coding, create new web services etc. students pursuing Software Architecture are required to have an undergraduate degree in computer science or any related field. Students with a master's degree in a similar field can also consider this as a career option. Software Architects are provided with an average salary of Rs 22 Lakh per annum.

Blockchain Engineer

Blockchain Engineers are professionals who specialize in developing solutions using blockchain technology. The job profile involves analyzing the codes and provisioning training on emerging technology. An average salary for a blockchain engineer is between 7 to 16 lakhs per annum.

Machine Learning Experts

Machine Learning is an application of Artificial Intelligence where professionals build self-learning systems so that it improves on their own without the requirement of programming. Students are required to have a B.E/ B.Tech degree in Mathematics, Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, or Information Technology in order to pursue this as a career. Students must have strong knowledge in statistics, programming (R/Python), Proficiency in Machine Learning frameworks, etc.

The average salary for a Machine Learning Expert is between 5 to 7 Lakhs per annum.

Marketing Manager

The role of a marketing manager includes working in automotive, retail, finance, software/IT, engineering, and other parallel industries. Students are required to have a bachelor's degree in Management/Marketing after which they can also take up an MBA for further career progress.

Marketing Managers are offered anything between 4 to 6 Lakhs per annum while experienced professionals are offered between 15 to 22 Lakhs per annum.

Students looking for top career options apart from the usual Medical, Engineering, and Architectural courses can keep visiting this page to get further details and updates.