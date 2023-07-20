TPSC JE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 200 Vacancies

TPSC JE Recruitment 2023: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) is hiring for 200 Junior Engineer Vacancies. Check Online Application Link, Notification, Application Fee, Important Dates, and Other Details Here.

TPSC JE Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has published a notice for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from July 25 to August 24, 2023. Candidates with requisite educational qualifications including Bachelor's degree in engineering are eligible for the recruitment.

Selection for Tripura PSC JE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification will be done on the basis of an online exam.

Notification Details TPSC JE Recruitment 2023 : Advt No: 09/2023

Important Date TPSC JE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Starting Date For Apply Online & Payment of fee: 25 July 2023

Last Date For Apply Online & Payment of fee: 24 August 2023 (05:30 PM)

Date of Preliminary Exam: 07 October 2023

Vacancy Details for TPSC JE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Degree Junior Engineers, TES Gr.–V(A) Civil - 176

Degree Junior Engineers, TES Gr.–V(A) Mechanical - 12

Degree Junior Engineers, TES Gr.–V(A) Electrical - 12

Diploma Junior Engineers, TES, Gr–V(B) Civil - 176

Diploma Junior Engineers, TES, Gr–V(B) Mechanical - 12

Diploma Junior Engineers, TES, Gr–V(B) Electrical 12

Salary for TPSC JE Recruitment 2023

Junior Engineer, Grade-V(A) Degree - Pay of Rs.47,600/- pay matrix’s Cell -1 of Level-13

Junior Engineer, Grade-V(B), Diploma - Pay of Rs.34,700/- pay matrix’s Cell-1 of Level-10

Eligibility Criteria for TPSC JE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Junior Engineer, Grade-V(A) Degree – Degree in an appropriate branch of engineering or its equivalent academic qualification from a recognized institution.

Junior Engineer, Grade-V(B), Diploma – Diploma in an appropriate branch of engineering or its equivalent academic qualification from a recognized institution.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to Apply for TPSC JE Recruitment 2023 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website.

Application Fee:

Group-B Gazetted posts: Rs. 350/- for General candidates and Rs.250/- for ST/ SC/ BPL card holders

Physically Handicapped candidates Group-C non-Gazetted Posts: Rs.200/- for General Candidates and for ST/ SC/ BPL card holders/ Physically Handicapped candidates