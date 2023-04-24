TPSC TCS Answer Key 2023 for Prelims Released @tpsc.tripura.gov.in: Download PDF, Raise Objection & Other Details Here

TPSC Answer Key 2023 : The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the answer key for the TPSC TCS Examination 2023. Those who took the exam can access the answer keys on the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

TPSC TCS prelims answer key 2023: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has made available the provisional answer key for the 2022 Tripura Civil Service exam. This exam was conducted on April 2nd, 2022 in various locations across Tripura, and candidates who are eligible may now view and download the answer key from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The TPSC TCS 2022 exam is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies, with 30 of them being in the Tripura Civil Service and the remaining 10 in the Tripura Police Service. The examination is divided into three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test. Each stage is worth a certain amount of marks: the Preliminary Examination is worth 200 marks, the Main Examination is worth 800 marks, and the Personality Test is worth 100 marks.

TPSC TCS Answer Key 2023

The answer keys have been released on the official website of TPSC i.e., tpsc.tripura.gov.in. The candidates must note that this answer key is provisional in nature. The candidates can raise objections if they find any discrepancy in the answer key released.

For those who want to download the TPSC TCS prelims answer key 2023, there is a step-by-step process that candidates can follow. The direct link for the same is also provided on the official website.

Process to Download TPSC TCS prelims answer key 2023

If you want to download the TPSC TCS Provisional Answer Key 2023, here are the steps you need to follow:

Access the authorized portal of tpsc.tripura.gov.in Navigate to the section related to the Answer Key and select the “Provisional Answer keys of Preliminary Exam. for recruitment to the TCS & TPS, Grade-II (Advt. No.-05/2022)(Series-A,B,C & D)” option. The provisional Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Carefully verify and download the provisional Answer Key. Print out the Answer Key for future use. In case of any suggestions, send them accordingly.

Download Link of TPSC TCS Provisional Answer Key 2023

Candidates can check the direct link to download the answer key of TPSC TCS here:

TPSC TCS prelims answer key 2023 PDF Direct Link to Download the Answer Key

How to raise objections to TPSC TCS answer key 2023 ?

As per the notification, candidates have the freedom to send their feedback or objections regarding the Provisional Answer Keys, in the specified format, to the Secretary of T.P.S.C. at Akhaura Road, Po.-Agartala, Pin-799001 within a period of seven working days from the date of its publication. However, any representations received beyond this period or not complying with the required format will not be considered and will be rejected instantly.