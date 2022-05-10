TRB Tripura, STPGT Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT), Apply Online from 12 May onwards on trb.tripura.gov.in

TRB Tripura, STPGT Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on trb.tripura.gov.in for 300 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

TRB Tripura STPGT Recruitment 2022: Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) Tripura has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Selection Test For Post Graduate Teacher (STPGT) from the permanent resident of Tripura State. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode from 12 May 2022 onwards. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 12 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 20 May 2022

TRB Tripura STPGT Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Selection Test For Post Graduate Teacher (STPGT) Sl No Subject Total 1 Sociology 75 2 Geography 75 3 Economics 75 4 Psycho logy 75

TRB Tripura STPGT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate in relevant subject/ allied subject from recognized University and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from NCTE recognised institution or Post Graduate in relevant subject/allied subject with at least 45% marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from National Council for Teacher Education recognised institution { in accordance with the National council for

Teacher Education or Post Graduate in relevant subject/allied subject with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and B.A. Ed. / B.Sc. Ed. from any NCTE recognised institution.

TRB Tripura STPGT Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Upper Age Limit is 40 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories as per government norms.

TRB Tripura STPGT Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of the Mark obtained in Selection Test for Post Graduate Teachers (STPGT)-2022.

Download TRB Tripura STPGT Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

TRB Tripura STPGT Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before 20 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

TRB Tripura STPGT Recruitment 2022 Application Fee