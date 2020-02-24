Every year Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, releases Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020. The TBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020/ Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020 is released by the authorities on the official website of the Tripura Board. The students appearing for the Tripura Board class 10th Examination 2020 are advised to save the Tripura Madhyamik Routine 10th Date Sheet 2020 from this page. The TBSE Madhyamik Routine 2020 mentioned below on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website of the Tripura Board that is tbse.in .

Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020/ TBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020

The Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020 is published by the authorities on the official website that is tbse.in . The students can check the TBSE class 10th Date Sheet 2020 below:

TBSE Board 10th Time Table 2020 for New Syllabus and New Pattern:

Dates Subjects Timings 3rd March 2020 Tuesday English 12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m. 7th March 2020 Saturday First Language: Bengali Hindi Kokborok Mizo 12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m. 12th March 2020 Thursday Social Science: History & Political Science 12:00 noon - 1:30 p.m. Social Science: Geography & Economics 1:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. 16th March 2020 Monday Science: Biology 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. Science: Physics & Chemistry 1:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. 21st March 2020 Saturday Mathematics 12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m.

TBSE Board 10th Time Table 2020 for Old Syllabus and Old Pattern:

Dates Subjects Timings: 12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m. 3rd March 2020 Tuesday First Language: Bengali English Hindi Kokborok Mizo 7th March 2020 Saturday Second Language: English Bengali 12th March 2020 Thursday Mathematics 16th March 2020 Monday History 21st March 2020 Saturday Geography 24th March 2020 Tuesday Physical Science 27th March 2020 Friday Life Science

The TBSE Class 10th Routine 2020 is mentioned here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020 is published for old syllabus and old pattern; new syllabus and new pattern officially. The students appearing for the examination must carefully note down the Tripura class 10th Date Sheet 2020 from this page.