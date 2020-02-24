Every year Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, releases Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020. The TBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020/ Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020 is released by the authorities on the official website of the Tripura Board. The students appearing for the Tripura Board class 10th Examination 2020 are advised to save the Tripura Madhyamik Routine 10th Date Sheet 2020 from this page. The TBSE Madhyamik Routine 2020 mentioned below on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website of the Tripura Board that is tbse.in.
Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020/ TBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020
The Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020 is published by the authorities on the official website that is tbse.in. The students can check the TBSE class 10th Date Sheet 2020 below:
TBSE Board 10th Time Table 2020 for New Syllabus and New Pattern:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
Timings
|
3rd March 2020
Tuesday
|
English
|
12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m.
|
7th March 2020
Saturday
|
First Language:
Bengali
Hindi
Kokborok
Mizo
|
12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m.
|
12th March 2020
Thursday
|
Social Science:
History & Political Science
|
12:00 noon - 1:30 p.m.
|
Social Science:
Geography & Economics
|
1:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
|
16th March 2020
Monday
|
Science:
Biology
|
12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m.
|
Science:
Physics & Chemistry
|
1:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
|
21st March 2020
Saturday
|
Mathematics
|
12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m.
TBSE Board 10th Time Table 2020 for Old Syllabus and Old Pattern:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
Timings: 12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m.
|
3rd March 2020
Tuesday
|
First Language:
Bengali
English
Hindi
Kokborok
Mizo
|
7th March 2020
Saturday
|
Second Language:
English
Bengali
|
12th March 2020
Thursday
|
Mathematics
|
16th March 2020
Monday
|
History
|
21st March 2020
Saturday
|
Geography
|
24th March 2020
Tuesday
|
Physical Science
|
27th March 2020
Friday
|
Life Science
The TBSE Class 10th Routine 2020 is mentioned here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020 is published for old syllabus and old pattern; new syllabus and new pattern officially. The students appearing for the examination must carefully note down the Tripura class 10th Date Sheet 2020 from this page.