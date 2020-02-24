Search

Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020- TBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020

The TBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020 is released by the authorities. Check the Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020 below. 

Feb 24, 2020 10:51 IST
TBSE Madhyamik Routine 2020
Every year Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, releases Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020. The TBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020/ Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020 is released by the authorities on the official website of the Tripura Board. The students appearing for the Tripura Board class 10th Examination 2020 are advised to save the Tripura Madhyamik Routine 10th Date Sheet 2020 from this page. The TBSE Madhyamik Routine 2020 mentioned below on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website of the Tripura Board that is tbse.in.

Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020/ TBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020

The Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020 is published by the authorities on the official website that is tbse.in. The students can check the TBSE class 10th Date Sheet 2020 below: 

TBSE Board 10th Time Table 2020 for New Syllabus and New Pattern:

Dates

Subjects 

Timings

3rd March 2020

Tuesday

English

12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m.

7th March 2020

Saturday

First Language: 

Bengali

Hindi

Kokborok

Mizo

12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m.

 

12th March 2020

Thursday

Social Science:

History & Political Science

12:00 noon - 1:30 p.m.

Social Science:

Geography & Economics

1:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

16th March 2020

Monday

Science: 

Biology

12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m.

Science: 

Physics & Chemistry

1:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

21st March 2020

Saturday

Mathematics

12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m.

 

TBSE Board 10th Time Table 2020 for Old Syllabus and Old Pattern:

 

Dates

Subjects

Timings: 12:00 noon - 3:15 p.m.

3rd March 2020

 

Tuesday

First Language:  

Bengali

English

Hindi

Kokborok

Mizo

7th March 2020

Saturday

Second Language: 

English

Bengali

12th March 2020

Thursday

Mathematics

16th March 2020

Monday

History

21st March 2020

Saturday

Geography

24th March 2020

Tuesday

Physical Science

27th March 2020

 

Friday

Life Science

 

The TBSE Class 10th Routine 2020 is mentioned here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2020 is published for old syllabus and old pattern; new syllabus and new pattern officially. The students appearing for the examination must carefully note down the Tripura class 10th Date Sheet 2020 from this page. 

