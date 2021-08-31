Tripura Police Rifleman Admit Card 2021 Released @tripurapolice.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Tripura Police has released the Admit Card 2021 for the written examination for Riflemen posts on its official website-tripurapolice.gov.in. Check Direct Link .

Tripura Police Rifleman Admit Card 2021: Tripura Police has released the Admit Card 2021 for the written examination for the various posts of Riflemen on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the written examination for the posts of Riflemen (GD) and Riflemen (Tradesmen) can download Tripura Police Rifleman Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Tripura Police i.e.-tripurapolice.gov.in.

Tripura Police has uploaded the link to download Rifleman Admit Card on its official website. Candidates applied for Riflemen (GD) and Riflemen (Tradesmen) post can download their admit card from the link given on its official webportal.

In a bid to download the Tripura Police Rifleman Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including their Registration Number and other details on its official website.

All such candidates who have to appear in the written examination for the posts of Riflemen (GD) and Riflemen (Tradesmen) can download Tripura Police Rifleman Admit Card 2021 from the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: Tripura Police Rifleman Admit Card 2021

How to download: Tripura Police Rifleman Admit Card 2021