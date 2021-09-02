Tripura TET Admit Card 2021 From 7 September @trb.tripura.gov.in, Check TTET New Exam Date

Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tripura will release the admit card of Tripura TET Exam 2021 on 7 September on its official website - trb.tripura.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Pattern and Other Details Here

Tripura TET Admit Card 2021: Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tripura has released an important notice regarding Tripura TET Exam 2021 on its official website - trb.tripura.gov.in. According to the notification, Tripura TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 will now be conducted on 26 September 2021 and 03 October respectively. This has been done to facilitate the T-TET candidates who have also applied for written test for recruitment of TSR scheduled on 19 September 2021.

In order to appear for Tripura TET, the candidates shall be required to download Tripura TET Admit Card through online mode from the official website using their Registration Number and Password. Tripura TET Admit Card Link for Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have available from 4 PM on 07 September to 16 September 2021.

Tripura TET Paper-I is for the candidates who applied to teach classes I to V and while Tripura TET Paper-II is for candidates who applied to teach classes VI to VIII. The candidates can check the exam pattern below:

Tripura TET Exam Pattern for Paper 1

Subject No of MCQ Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (English) 30 30 Language II (Bengali/Kokborok) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 MCQs 150 Marks

Tripura TET Exam Pattern for Paper 2

Subject No of MCQ Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (English) 30 30 Language II (Bengali/Kokborok) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150 Marks

How to Download Tripura TET Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to trb.tripura.gov.in Click on ‘Apply Online’ given on the top of the Home page Log-in by entering Registration Number/Login ID/Email ID, Password & Captcha code Download TTET Admit Card from the link given in the Applicant’s Home Page Take a print out In case any discrepancy is seen, the same should be brought under the notice of TRBT latest by 20 September 2021 for rectification.

TRBT Tripura had invited application for the exam from 10 March to 31 March 2021.