TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Prelims Answer Key 2021 Out, Raise Objections if any @tslprb.in

TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Prelims Answer Key 2021: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the prelims answer key for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor. The candidates who appeared in the TS Police Exam 2021 held on 24 October 2021 can download the answer keys through the official website.i.e.tslprb.in.

The answer keys are released today on tslprb.in. The candidates can download TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Prelims Answer Key 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Prelims Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of TSLPRB.i.e.tslprb.in. Click on ‘TSLPRB Assistant Public ProsecutorPrelims Answer Key 2021’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. The candidates can download TSLPRB Assistant Public ProsecutorPrelims Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Prelims Answer Key 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 151 vacancies of Assistant Public Prosecutor. According to the notice, the candidates can raise objections till 26 October 2021 till 2 PM. The candidates can directly download TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Prelims Answer Key 2021 by clicking on the above link.