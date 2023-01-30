TSLPRB Result 2023: Check Additionally Qualified Candidates List in SI and PC Pre Exam

TSLPRB Result 2023: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) uploaded the additional result for the post of SI and Constable. Candidates can check the details here.

TSLPRB Result 2023: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), Hyderabad has activated the login link to check the result of additionally qualified candidates in the Preliminary Written Tests conducted for the post of the SCT SI Civil/SCT PC Civil/Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. The result can be checked at the official website i.e. tslprb.in. The candidates can log in the link provided below:

According to official notice, from among the Candidates who have got qualified now in either SI Level PWT or PC Level PWT or both PWTs because of the implementation of the aforementioned Court Orders, then they submit Part-II Application / Revised Part-II Application as the case may be and appear for PMT / PET being conducted shortly.

If the Candidate had already appeared in PMT / PET in the Recruitment Process of 2022 conducted during December 2022- January 2023 and is Qualified in PMT / PET – such Candidate has to necessarily submit Revised Part-II Application.

If the Candidate had already appeared in PMT / PET in the Recruitment Process of 2022 conducted during December 2022- January 2023 and Not Qualified in PMT / PET – No further action needs to be taken.

How to Download TSLPRB Result 2023 ?

Go to the website of the board which is tslprb.in Click on ‘PWT Additionally Qualified Candidates Result’ Provide the details such as Mobile Number and Password Check TSLPRB Marks 2023

The candidates can check the details related to result in the PDF link given below:

