TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out): 16614 Vacancies for Constable, SI, Fireman, and Other Posts

TN Police Constable Recruitment Notification: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has finally issued the notification for the candidates who are waiting to apply for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable, Constable, Firemen, Warder, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (SI), Sub Inspector (SI), Station Fire Officer, and Deputy Jailor Posts,on 25 April 2022, on its website i.e. tslprb.in.
This is a great opportunity for job seekers as more than 16 thousand vacancies are announced by the board. 12th passed, Graduates, SSC candidates are eligible to apply for this mega recruitment drive.
More details on TN Police Constable Recruitment 2022 such as important dates, vacancy details, salary, age limit, selection process and other details below:
Important Dates
- TS Police Notification - 25 April 2022
- Starting Date of TS Police Constable Application Form - 02 May 2022
- Last Date of TS Police Constable Application Form - 20 May 2022
TS Police Constable Vacancy and Salary Details
|
For SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Post
|
Salary (Rs.)
|
No. of Vacancies
|
21
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department
|
24280-72850
|
4965
|
22
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in Police Department
|
24280-72850
|
4423
|
23
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department
|
24280-72850
|
100
|
24
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department
|
24280-72850
|
5010
|
25
|
Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department
|
24280-72850
|
390
|
26
|
Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department
|
24280-72850
|
610
|
27
|
Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department
|
24280-72850
|
136
|
28
|
Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department
|
24280-72850
|
10
|
Total
|
15,644
|
For SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Post
|
Salary (Rs.)
|
No. of Vacancies
|
11
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in Police Department
|
42300 -115270
|
414
|
12
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) in Police Department
|
42300 -115270
|
66
|
13
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department
|
42300 -115270
|
05
|
14
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department
|
42300 -115270
|
23
|
16
|
Sub Inspector (Men) in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department
|
42300 -115270
|
12
|
17
|
Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department
|
38890 -112510
|
26
|
18
|
Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department
|
38890 -112510
|
08
|
Total
|
554
|
For SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Post
|
Salary (Rs.)
|
No. of Vacancies
|
34
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department
|
24280-72850
|
262
|
35
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation
|
24280-72850
|
21
|
36
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation
|
24280-72850
|
100
|
Total
|
383
|
For SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB
|
Sl. No.
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Post
|
Salary (Rs.)
|
No. of Vacancies
|
1
|
31
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department
|
42300-115270
|
22
|
2
|
32
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department
|
42300-115270
|
03
|
3
|
33
|
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department
|
33750-99310
|
08
|
|
Total
|
33
TS Police Constable Educational Qualification:
- SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts - The candidate must have passed Intermediate or its equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as on 1st July 2022.
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department - SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Electronic, Mechanic OR Information Technology and Electronic System Maintenance OR Computer Operator and Programming Assistant OR Mechanic Consumer Electronics OR Electrician OR Vocational Intermediate in a) EET (Electronic Engineering Technician) b) ET (Electrical Technician) (old name Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical applications (E.W & SEA) after SSC) as on 1st July 2022.
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation - SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Wiremen OR Mechanic Motor vehicle OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter, as on 1st July 2022.
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation - Intermediate examination or any other examination recognized as its equivalent by the State Board of Intermediate Education as on 1st July 2022. (OR) SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Auto Electrician OR Mechanic Motor vehicle OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter as on 1st July 2022.
- For SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts - Graduation
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department - B.E. / B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering OR Electrical and Electronics Engineering OR Computer Engineering OR Information Technology
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department - Diploma in Electrical Engineering OR Mechanical Engineering OR Automobile Engineering
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department - Degree with Computer Science OR Computer Application OR Information Technology
Age Limit:
- SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts - 18 to 22 years
- For SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver - 18 to 22 years
- SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts - 21 to 25 years
- SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB - 21 to 25 years
Selection Process for TS Police Constable Posts
- Preliminary Written Test (PWT)
- Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Final Written Examination (FWE)
Application Fee:
- OC and BC Candidates with local status of Telangana State applying for the Posts of SCT PC (Civil / AR / SAR CPL / TSSP), Constables in SPF, Firemen in TS Disaster Response & Fire Services Department and Warders (Male) / Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department and All Other Candidates - Rs.800/-
- SC and ST Candidates who are Local to Telangana State have to pay only - Rs.400/-
|
SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent
|
SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent
|
SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver
|
SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB