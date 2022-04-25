Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out): 16614 Vacancies for Constable, SI, Fireman, and Other Posts

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is hiring 16600+ Stipendiary Cadet Trainees (SCT) Constable,PC, Firemen, Warder, Sub Inspector, Station Fire Officers and Deputy Jailor. Candidates can check vacancy details, salary, selection process, educational qualification, application fee and other details.

Created On: Apr 25, 2022 20:13 IST
TSLPRB TN Police Constable Recruitment
TSLPRB TN Police Constable Recruitment

TN Police Constable Recruitment Notification: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has finally issued the notification for the candidates who are waiting to apply for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable, Constable, Firemen, Warder, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (SI), Sub Inspector (SI), Station Fire Officer, and Deputy Jailor Posts,on 25 April 2022, on its website i.e. tslprb.in.

This is a great opportunity for job seekers as more than 16 thousand vacancies are announced by the board. 12th passed, Graduates, SSC candidates are eligible to apply for this mega recruitment drive.

More details on TN Police Constable Recruitment 2022 such as important dates, vacancy details, salary, age limit, selection process and other details below:

Important Dates

  • TS Police Notification - 25 April 2022
  • Starting Date of TS Police Constable Application Form - 02 May 2022
  • Last Date of TS Police Constable Application Form - 20 May 2022

TS Police Constable Vacancy and Salary Details

For SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts

Post Code

Name of the Post

Salary (Rs.)

No. of Vacancies

21

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department

24280-72850

4965

22

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in Police Department

24280-72850

4423

23

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department

24280-72850

100

24

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department

24280-72850

5010

25

Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department

24280-72850

390

26

Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department

24280-72850

610

27

Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department

24280-72850

136

28

Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department

24280-72850

10

Total

15,644

 

For SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts

Post Code

Name of the Post

Salary (Rs.)

No. of Vacancies

11

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in Police Department

42300 -115270

414

12

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) in Police Department

42300 -115270

66

13

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department

42300 -115270

05

14

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department

42300 -115270

23

16

Sub Inspector (Men) in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department

42300 -115270

12

17

Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department

38890 -112510

26

18

Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department

38890 -112510

08

Total

554

 

For SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver

Post Code

Name of the Post

Salary (Rs.)

No. of Vacancies

34

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department

24280-72850

262

35

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation

24280-72850

21

36

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation

24280-72850

100

Total

383

 

For SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB

Sl. No.

Post Code

Name of the Post

Salary (Rs.)

No. of Vacancies

1

31

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department

42300-115270

22

2

32

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department

42300-115270

03

3

33

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department

33750-99310

08

 

Total

33

TS Police Constable Educational Qualification:

  • SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts - The candidate must have passed Intermediate or its equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as on 1st July 2022.
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department - SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Electronic, Mechanic OR Information Technology and Electronic System Maintenance OR Computer Operator and Programming Assistant OR Mechanic Consumer Electronics OR Electrician OR Vocational Intermediate in a) EET (Electronic Engineering Technician) b) ET (Electrical Technician) (old name Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical applications (E.W & SEA) after SSC) as on 1st July 2022.
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation -  SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Wiremen OR Mechanic Motor vehicle OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter, as on 1st July 2022.
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation - Intermediate examination or any other examination recognized as its equivalent by the State Board of Intermediate Education as on 1st July 2022. (OR) SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Auto Electrician OR Mechanic Motor vehicle OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter as on 1st July 2022.
  • For SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts - Graduation
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department - B.E. / B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering OR Electrical and Electronics Engineering OR Computer Engineering OR Information Technology
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department - Diploma in Electrical Engineering OR Mechanical Engineering OR Automobile Engineering
  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department - Degree with Computer Science OR Computer Application OR Information Technology

Age Limit:

  • SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts - 18 to 22 years
  • For SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver - 18 to 22 years
  • SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts - 21 to 25 years
  • SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB - 21 to 25 years

Selection Process for TS Police Constable Posts

  1. Preliminary Written Test (PWT)
  2. Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  3. Final Written Examination (FWE)

Application Fee:

  • OC and BC Candidates with local status of Telangana State applying for the Posts of SCT PC (Civil / AR / SAR CPL / TSSP), Constables in SPF, Firemen in TS Disaster Response & Fire Services Department and Warders (Male) / Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department and All Other Candidates - Rs.800/-
  • SC and ST Candidates who are Local to Telangana State have to pay only - Rs.400/-

 

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent

 Notification

 Syllabus

 

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent

 Notification

 Syllabus

 

SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver

 Notification

 Syllabus

 

SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB

 Notification

 Syllabus

 

FAQ

What is TS Police PC Salary ?

Rs. 24280-72850

What is the age limit for TSPLRB Constable Recruitment 2022 ?

18 to 22 years

What is the qualification for TS Constable Recruitment 2022 ?

12th passed

What is TS Police Constable Registration Last Date ?

20 May 2022

What is TS Police Constable Registration Starting Date ?

02 May 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.