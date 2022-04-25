TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out): 16614 Vacancies for Constable, SI, Fireman, and Other Posts

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is hiring 16600+ Stipendiary Cadet Trainees (SCT) Constable,PC, Firemen, Warder, Sub Inspector, Station Fire Officers and Deputy Jailor. Candidates can check vacancy details, salary, selection process, educational qualification, application fee and other details.

TN Police Constable Recruitment Notification: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has finally issued the notification for the candidates who are waiting to apply for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable, Constable, Firemen, Warder, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (SI), Sub Inspector (SI), Station Fire Officer, and Deputy Jailor Posts,on 25 April 2022, on its website i.e. tslprb.in.

This is a great opportunity for job seekers as more than 16 thousand vacancies are announced by the board. 12th passed, Graduates, SSC candidates are eligible to apply for this mega recruitment drive.

More details on TN Police Constable Recruitment 2022 such as important dates, vacancy details, salary, age limit, selection process and other details below:

Important Dates

TS Police Notification - 25 April 2022

Starting Date of TS Police Constable Application Form - 02 May 2022

Last Date of TS Police Constable Application Form - 20 May 2022

TS Police Constable Vacancy and Salary Details

For SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts Post Code Name of the Post Salary (Rs.) No. of Vacancies 21 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department 24280-72850 4965 22 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in Police Department 24280-72850 4423 23 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department 24280-72850 100 24 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department 24280-72850 5010 25 Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department 24280-72850 390 26 Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department 24280-72850 610 27 Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department 24280-72850 136 28 Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department 24280-72850 10 Total 15,644

For SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts Post Code Name of the Post Salary (Rs.) No. of Vacancies 11 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in Police Department 42300 -115270 414 12 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) in Police Department 42300 -115270 66 13 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department 42300 -115270 05 14 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department 42300 -115270 23 16 Sub Inspector (Men) in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department 42300 -115270 12 17 Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department 38890 -112510 26 18 Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department 38890 -112510 08 Total 554

For SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver Post Code Name of the Post Salary (Rs.) No. of Vacancies 34 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department 24280-72850 262 35 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation 24280-72850 21 36 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation 24280-72850 100 Total 383

For SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB Sl. No. Post Code Name of the Post Salary (Rs.) No. of Vacancies 1 31 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department 42300-115270 22 2 32 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department 42300-115270 03 3 33 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department 33750-99310 08 Total 33

TS Police Constable Educational Qualification:

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts - The candidate must have passed Intermediate or its equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as on 1st July 2022.

The candidate must have passed Intermediate or its equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as on 1st July 2022. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department - SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Electronic, Mechanic OR Information Technology and Electronic System Maintenance OR Computer Operator and Programming Assistant OR Mechanic Consumer Electronics OR Electrician OR Vocational Intermediate in a) EET (Electronic Engineering Technician) b) ET (Electrical Technician) (old name Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical applications (E.W & SEA) after SSC) as on 1st July 2022.

SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Electronic, Mechanic OR Information Technology and Electronic System Maintenance OR Computer Operator and Programming Assistant OR Mechanic Consumer Electronics OR Electrician OR Vocational Intermediate in a) EET (Electronic Engineering Technician) b) ET (Electrical Technician) (old name Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical applications (E.W & SEA) after SSC) as on 1st July 2022. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation - SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Wiremen OR Mechanic Motor vehicle OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter, as on 1st July 2022.

SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Wiremen OR Mechanic Motor vehicle OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter, as on 1st July 2022. Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation - Intermediate examination or any other examination recognized as its equivalent by the State Board of Intermediate Education as on 1st July 2022. (OR) SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Auto Electrician OR Mechanic Motor vehicle OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter as on 1st July 2022.

Intermediate examination or any other examination recognized as its equivalent by the State Board of Intermediate Education as on 1st July 2022. (OR) SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Auto Electrician OR Mechanic Motor vehicle OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter as on 1st July 2022. For SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts - Graduation

Graduation Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department - B.E. / B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering OR Electrical and Electronics Engineering OR Computer Engineering OR Information Technology

B.E. / B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering OR Electrical and Electronics Engineering OR Computer Engineering OR Information Technology Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department - Diploma in Electrical Engineering OR Mechanical Engineering OR Automobile Engineering

Diploma in Electrical Engineering OR Mechanical Engineering OR Automobile Engineering Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department - Degree with Computer Science OR Computer Application OR Information Technology

Age Limit:

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts - 18 to 22 years

For SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver - 18 to 22 years

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts - 21 to 25 years

SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB - 21 to 25 years

Selection Process for TS Police Constable Posts

Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Final Written Examination (FWE)

Application Fee:

OC and BC Candidates with local status of Telangana State applying for the Posts of SCT PC (Civil / AR / SAR CPL / TSSP), Constables in SPF, Firemen in TS Disaster Response & Fire Services Department and Warders (Male) / Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department and All Other Candidates - Rs.800/-

SC and ST Candidates who are Local to Telangana State have to pay only - Rs.400/-

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Notification Syllabus

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Notification Syllabus

SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver Notification Syllabus