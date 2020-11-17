TSPSC 2nd spell DV Date 2020 for Language Pandit Hindi Released @tspsc.gov.in, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

TSPSC 2nd spell DV Date 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the 2nd spell Document Verification date for the posts of Language Pandit Hindi on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the OMR/CBRT Examination can check the list of shortlisted candidates also on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Certificate verification (2nd spell) to the posts of Language Pandit Hindi, can check the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- tspsc.gov.in/.



As per the short notification released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the 2nd Spell Document Verification for the posts of Language Pandit Hindi will be conducted from 20/11/2020 to 26/11/2020 through online. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the 2nd Spell Document Verification for the posts of Language Pandit Hindi will have to upload their certificates through online only.

It is noted that a total of 486 candidates were provisionally short listed for Certificate verification on the basis of OMR/CBRT Examination held on 27/02/2018 AN notified vide Notification No. 54/2017. Candidates who have appeared in the OMR/CBRT Examination for the posts of Language Pandit Hindi can check the list of short listed candidates and DV dates on official website of TSPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

