TSPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Direct Link to Admit Card Here

Download here the TSPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2023 released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

TSPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2023 : The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the hall ticket for the vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineers Exam TSPSC AEE 2023 to be held on 22 January 2023. The Hall Ticket or Admit card can be downloaded from the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission - https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

Alternatively you can download the TSPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download the TSPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2023

To download the TSPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can download your Admit card after following the steps given below.

Steps to download the TSPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2023

Step 1.

Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission at - https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

Step 2

Click on the link titled - “HALL TICKET FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT EXECUTIVE ENGINEERS.”

Step 3

A new window to download the hall ticket will be opened.

Step 4

Fill in the details like TSPSC ID, DOB and Captcha.

Step 5

Download the PDF of the Admit card or Hall Ticket and take a printout of it.

Once candidates download the TSPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2023 they are advised to check all details printed on the Admit Card/Hall Ticket. The admit card consists of all necessary information like registration number, exam date, venue, reporting time, examination timing, COVID-19 instructions, and other details. Therefore candidates are advised to carefully check and read all the instructions before appearing for the examination.

About the TSPSC Assistant Executive Engineer AEE exam

The Telangana State Public Service Commission is conducting recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers for various departments. This year there are a total of 1540 vacancies.