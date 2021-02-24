TSPSC DV Schedule 2021 for Manager Engineer Post Released @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

TSPSC DV Schedule 2021: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Managers Engineering Posts (Notification No. 03/2020) on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Managers (Engineering) posts document verification round can check the details schedule from the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission i.e-tspsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the document verification for Managers Engineering Posts (Notification No. 03/2020) on 27 February 2021. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the written examination.

It is noted that Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has conducted the written exam for Managers Engineering Posts (Notification No. 03/2020) on 12 November 2020.

All such candidates qualified for Document Verification round for Manager Post should note that they will have to produce all the original certificates along with one set of Photostat copies duly attested by a Gazetted Officer,

relating to Age, Qualifications and other as mentioned in the notification available on the official website. You can check the details of TSPSC DV Schedule 2021 for Manager Engineer Post on official website of TSPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

