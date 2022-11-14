TSPSC Extension Officer Exam Schedule 2022 (Released)at tspsc.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket From This Date

Telangana PSC has released the written exam schedule for the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) on its official website-tspsc.gov.in. Download schedule here.

TSPSC Extension Officer Exam Schedule 2022 : Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade - I on its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade - I can download the Extension Officer Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website-tspsc.gov.in.

Alternatively, TSPSC Extension Officer Exam Schedule 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

Direct Link To Download: TSPSC Extension Officer Exam Schedule 2022





As per the short notice release, Commission will be conducting the Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade - I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department vide notification No.11/2022 on 08 January 2023. Candidates should note that Commission will conduct the written exam through off-line mode i.e., Optical Mark Reader (OMR).

Candidates applied for these posts can download their Hall-tickets from one week before the examination date through the official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

You can download the TSPSC Extension Officer Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: TSPSC Extension Officer Exam Schedule 2022