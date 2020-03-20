TSPSC FSO Final Answer Key 2020 Released @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

TSPSC FSO Final Answer Key 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the posts of Food Safety Officer (FSO) and Assistant Registrar Posts on 20 March 2020 at its official website. All such candidates appeared for the TSPSC FSO exam can check their Final Answer Key from the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- https://tspsc.gov.in/.

It is noted that Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has conducted Written Examination for the notification no.10/2019 on 23/02/2020 and for notification no. 08/2019 on 25/02/2020.

According to the short notification released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), no further objections will be entertained on Final keys by the Commission.

Earlier Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had released the notification or the posts of Food Safety Officer against Advt. No. 10/2019 and Assistant Registrar posts against notification no. 08/2019. A number of candidates were applied for these major recruitment drive launched in the state.

Download Process: TSPSC FSO Final Answer Key 2020 Notification

Visit to the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-https://tspsc.gov.in/

Go to the What's new section available on the home page.

Click on the link-FOOD SAFETY OFFICER IN THE DIRECTOR, INSTITUTE OF PREVENTIVE MEDICINE PUBLIC (HEALTH) LABORATORIES AND FOOD (HEALTH) ADMINISTRATION AND GREATER HYDERABAD MUNICIPAL CORPORATION VIDE NOTFN NO.10/2019 AND ASSISTANT REGISTRAR IN KALOJI NARAYANA RAO UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES, WARANGAL, VIDE NOTFN NO.08/2019 – REG available on the homepage.

Follow the instructions given on the short notification.

You will get your TSPSC Final Answer Key 2020 Notification.

