TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Check Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Preparation Strategy here

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released TSPSC Group 4 Notification and Exam Pattern for 8039 posts. Download the TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus PDF here.

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus
TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus

SPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the official TSPSC Group 4 notification for 8039 for Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant, Matron/ Matron-Storekeeper, Matron-Gr-II, Supervisor, Junior Auditor, and Ward Officer posts. Candidates aspiring for this recruitment exam should analyze the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects of the exam.

 

Along with the syllabus, candidates must also check the TSPSC Group 4 exam pattern to get familiar with the exam structure, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. Going by the past trend and analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the TSPSC Group 4 exam are moderate level. Hence, candidates must download the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus PDF and align their preparation accordingly.

Career Counseling

 

In this blog, we have shared complete details on the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus PDF for the written exam and the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here is the complete overview of the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.

 

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Telangana State Public Service Commission

Post Name

Junior Accountant

Junior Assistant

Matron/ Matron-Storekeeper

Matron-Gr-II

Supervisor

Junior Auditor

Ward Officer, etc

Vacancies

8039

Category

TSPSC Group 4 syllabus and exam pattern

Selection Process

Written Exam and Document Verification

Number of Questions

300

Maximum Marks

300

Duration

300 minutes

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus PDF link shared below to know the topics that need to be studied along with the availability of books for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the TSPSC Group 4  syllabus below:

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus PDF

Download Here

 

Also Read - TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Important Topics

The TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus PDF is divided into two subjects i.e. General Studies and  Secretarial Abilities. Check the subject-wise TSPSC Group 4 syllabus below.

 

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023

Subject

Topics

General Studies

Current affairs.

International Relations and Events.

Geography and Economy of India and Telangana.

Indian Constitution: Salient Features.

General Science in everyday life.

Environmental Issues and Disaster Management.

History of Telangana and Telangana Movement.

Society, Culture, Heritage, Arts and Literature of Telangana.

Indian Political System and Government.

Modern Indian History with a focus on Indian National Movement.

Policies of Telangana State

Logical Reasoning

Number Series

Venn diagrams

Pattern Series and Sequences

Clocks

Mirror and Water Images

Alphabetical Series

Identifying different words and numbers

Artificial Language

Alphanumeric series

Statement and Assumptions

Statement and Conclusions

Reasoning Analogies

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relations

Calendars

Puzzles

Decision Making

Deductive Reasoning/Statement Analysis

Dices

Picture Series and Sequences

Syllogism

Order & Ranking

Odd One Out

Critical path

Cubes and cuboids

Data Sufficiency

Directions

Input-Output

Seating Arrangements

Cause and Effect

Embedded Images

Figure Matrix

Shape Construction

Paper Folding

Mental Ability. (Verbal and non-verbal)

Verbal and Figure Classification

Decision Making

Arithmetic Reasoning

Space Visualization

Symbols and their Relationships

Observation

Problem Solving

Discrimination

Analysis and Judgment

Analytical Functions

Relationship

Analogies

Arithmetical Number Series

Visual Memory

Arithmetical Computations and Other 

Abilities To Deal with Abstract Ideas and 

Concepts

Numerical and Arithmetical abilities

Number System

HCF and LCM

Ratio and Proportion

Profit Loss and Discount

Simplification

Percentage

Average

Partnership

Mensuration

Time and Work

Speed Time and Distance

Use of Tables and Graphs

Interest

Miscellaneous

Comprehension

Vocabulary

Reading Comprehension

Punctuation

Synonyms and Antonyms

Use of Idioms and Phrases and their meaning.

Error Spotting

Tenses 

Fill in the Blanks

Verbs

Vocabulary

Question Tag

Sentence

Narration

Proverbs

Voice

Spelling

One Word Substitution

Article

Phrases.

Re-arrangement of sentences with a view to improving analysis of a passage

-

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

After getting familiar with the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus, aspirants should go through the TSPSC Group 4 exam pattern to know about the question pattern and other requirements. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the TSPSC Group 4 recruitment process.

  • The TSPSC Group 4 written exam comprises two sections i.e., Paper I & Paper II
  • Each paper consists of 150 questions for 150 marks.
  • The exam duration of each paper is 150 minutes.
  • As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted as negative marking for every wrong response.

TSPSC Group 4 Exam Pattern 2023

Paper

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration (Minutes)

I

General Studies

150

150

150

II

Secretarial Abilities

150

150

150

Total

300

300

300

How to Cover TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023?

The TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the state. Lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam but only a few could achieve success in the exam due to their dedication, hard work, and the right preparation strategy. Thus, aspirants should go through the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus to match their strategy with the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to crack the TSPSC Group 4 2023 exam in one attempt.

  • Check the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus and exam pattern, and then prepare the list of important topics that need to be prioritized during the preparation.
  • Choose the highly recommended books and study material to develop conceptual clarity, and then pick standard books to prepare advanced-level topics.
  • Attempt mock papers and TSPSC Group 4 previous year's question papers to improve speed, accuracy, and analytical skills. 
  • Prepare short notes for all the topics in order to revise the massive syllabus quickly before the exam.

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should adhere to the latest edition of TSPSC Group 4 books to align their preparation with the recent exam requirements. The right books will help them to cover all the topics prescribed in the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus. Some of the best TSPSC Group 4 books are as follows:

TSPSC Group 4 Books 2023

Subject

Book Names

General Studies

Lucent’s General Knowledge

Comprehension

General English for all Competitive Examination by S.C Gupta

Numerical and Arithmetical abilities

Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal

Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Telangana History

Telangana Udyamala Charitra – Rashtra Avirbhavam

FAQ

How to prepare for the TSPSC Group 4 2023 Syllabus?

To prepare well for the TSPSC Group 4 exam, one should check the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus thoroughly, pick the best books and practice mock tests and previous year question papers.

What is the TSPSC Group 4 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the TSPSC Group 4 exam pattern, the written exam will carry a total of 300 questions for 300 marks. The exam duration will be 300 minutes.

Is there any negative marking in the TSPSC Group 4 2023 Exam?

Yes. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect response in the TSPSC Group 4 exam.

What is TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023?

The TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus PDF is divided into two subjects i.e., General Studies and Secretarial Abilities.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next