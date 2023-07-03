TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Check Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Preparation Strategy here

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released TSPSC Group 4 Notification and Exam Pattern for 8039 posts. Download the TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus PDF here.

SPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the official TSPSC Group 4 notification for 8039 for Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant, Matron/ Matron-Storekeeper, Matron-Gr-II, Supervisor, Junior Auditor, and Ward Officer posts. Candidates aspiring for this recruitment exam should analyze the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects of the exam.

Along with the syllabus, candidates must also check the TSPSC Group 4 exam pattern to get familiar with the exam structure, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. Going by the past trend and analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the TSPSC Group 4 exam are moderate level. Hence, candidates must download the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus PDF and align their preparation accordingly.

In this blog, we have shared complete details on the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus PDF for the written exam and the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here is the complete overview of the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Telangana State Public Service Commission Post Name Junior Accountant Junior Assistant Matron/ Matron-Storekeeper Matron-Gr-II Supervisor Junior Auditor Ward Officer, etc Vacancies 8039 Category TSPSC Group 4 syllabus and exam pattern Selection Process Written Exam and Document Verification Number of Questions 300 Maximum Marks 300 Duration 300 minutes

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus PDF link shared below to know the topics that need to be studied along with the availability of books for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus below:

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus PDF Download Here

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Important Topics

The TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus PDF is divided into two subjects i.e. General Studies and Secretarial Abilities. Check the subject-wise TSPSC Group 4 syllabus below.

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics General Studies Current affairs. International Relations and Events. Geography and Economy of India and Telangana. Indian Constitution: Salient Features. General Science in everyday life. Environmental Issues and Disaster Management. History of Telangana and Telangana Movement. Society, Culture, Heritage, Arts and Literature of Telangana. Indian Political System and Government. Modern Indian History with a focus on Indian National Movement. Policies of Telangana State Logical Reasoning Number Series Venn diagrams Pattern Series and Sequences Clocks Mirror and Water Images Alphabetical Series Identifying different words and numbers Artificial Language Alphanumeric series Statement and Assumptions Statement and Conclusions Reasoning Analogies Coding-Decoding Blood Relations Calendars Puzzles Decision Making Deductive Reasoning/Statement Analysis Dices Picture Series and Sequences Syllogism Order & Ranking Odd One Out Critical path Cubes and cuboids Data Sufficiency Directions Input-Output Seating Arrangements Cause and Effect Embedded Images Figure Matrix Shape Construction Paper Folding Mental Ability. (Verbal and non-verbal) Verbal and Figure Classification Decision Making Arithmetic Reasoning Space Visualization Symbols and their Relationships Observation Problem Solving Discrimination Analysis and Judgment Analytical Functions Relationship Analogies Arithmetical Number Series Visual Memory Arithmetical Computations and Other Abilities To Deal with Abstract Ideas and Concepts Numerical and Arithmetical abilities Number System HCF and LCM Ratio and Proportion Profit Loss and Discount Simplification Percentage Average Partnership Mensuration Time and Work Speed Time and Distance Use of Tables and Graphs Interest Miscellaneous Comprehension Vocabulary Reading Comprehension Punctuation Synonyms and Antonyms Use of Idioms and Phrases and their meaning. Error Spotting Tenses Fill in the Blanks Verbs Vocabulary Question Tag Sentence Narration Proverbs Voice Spelling One Word Substitution Article Phrases. Re-arrangement of sentences with a view to improving analysis of a passage -

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

After getting familiar with the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus, aspirants should go through the TSPSC Group 4 exam pattern to know about the question pattern and other requirements. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the TSPSC Group 4 recruitment process.

The TSPSC Group 4 written exam comprises two sections i.e., Paper I & Paper II

Each paper consists of 150 questions for 150 marks.

The exam duration of each paper is 150 minutes.

As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted as negative marking for every wrong response.

TSPSC Group 4 Exam Pattern 2023 Paper Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration (Minutes) I General Studies 150 150 150 II Secretarial Abilities 150 150 150 Total 300 300 300

How to Cover TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023?

The TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the state. Lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam but only a few could achieve success in the exam due to their dedication, hard work, and the right preparation strategy. Thus, aspirants should go through the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus to match their strategy with the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to crack the TSPSC Group 4 2023 exam in one attempt.

Check the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus and exam pattern, and then prepare the list of important topics that need to be prioritized during the preparation.

Choose the highly recommended books and study material to develop conceptual clarity, and then pick standard books to prepare advanced-level topics.

Attempt mock papers and TSPSC Group 4 previous year's question papers to improve speed, accuracy, and analytical skills.

Prepare short notes for all the topics in order to revise the massive syllabus quickly before the exam.

TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Best Books

