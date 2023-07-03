TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Check Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Preparation Strategy here

SPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the official TSPSC Group 4 notification for 8039 for Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant, Matron/ Matron-Storekeeper, Matron-Gr-II, Supervisor, Junior Auditor, and Ward Officer posts. Candidates aspiring for this recruitment exam should analyze the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects of the exam.
Along with the syllabus, candidates must also check the TSPSC Group 4 exam pattern to get familiar with the exam structure, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. Going by the past trend and analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the TSPSC Group 4 exam are moderate level. Hence, candidates must download the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus PDF and align their preparation accordingly.
In this blog, we have shared complete details on the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus PDF for the written exam and the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.
TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Overview
Here is the complete overview of the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Telangana State Public Service Commission
|
Post Name
|
Junior Accountant
Junior Assistant
Matron/ Matron-Storekeeper
Matron-Gr-II
Supervisor
Junior Auditor
Ward Officer, etc
|
Vacancies
|
8039
|
Category
|
TSPSC Group 4 syllabus and exam pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Document Verification
|
Number of Questions
|
300
|
Maximum Marks
|
300
|
Duration
|
300 minutes
TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: PDF
Before applying, aspirants should download the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus PDF link shared below to know the topics that need to be studied along with the availability of books for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus below:
|
TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus PDF
TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Important Topics
The TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus PDF is divided into two subjects i.e. General Studies and Secretarial Abilities. Check the subject-wise TSPSC Group 4 syllabus below.
|
TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Studies
|
Current affairs.
International Relations and Events.
Geography and Economy of India and Telangana.
Indian Constitution: Salient Features.
General Science in everyday life.
Environmental Issues and Disaster Management.
History of Telangana and Telangana Movement.
Society, Culture, Heritage, Arts and Literature of Telangana.
Indian Political System and Government.
Modern Indian History with a focus on Indian National Movement.
Policies of Telangana State
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Number Series
Venn diagrams
Pattern Series and Sequences
Clocks
Mirror and Water Images
Alphabetical Series
Identifying different words and numbers
Artificial Language
Alphanumeric series
Statement and Assumptions
Statement and Conclusions
Reasoning Analogies
Coding-Decoding
Blood Relations
Calendars
Puzzles
Decision Making
Deductive Reasoning/Statement Analysis
Dices
Picture Series and Sequences
Syllogism
Order & Ranking
Odd One Out
Critical path
Cubes and cuboids
Data Sufficiency
Directions
Input-Output
Seating Arrangements
Cause and Effect
Embedded Images
Figure Matrix
Shape Construction
Paper Folding
|
Mental Ability. (Verbal and non-verbal)
|
Verbal and Figure Classification
Decision Making
Arithmetic Reasoning
Space Visualization
Symbols and their Relationships
Observation
Problem Solving
Discrimination
Analysis and Judgment
Analytical Functions
Relationship
Analogies
Arithmetical Number Series
Visual Memory
Arithmetical Computations and Other
Abilities To Deal with Abstract Ideas and
Concepts
|
Numerical and Arithmetical abilities
|
Number System
HCF and LCM
Ratio and Proportion
Profit Loss and Discount
Simplification
Percentage
Average
Partnership
Mensuration
Time and Work
Speed Time and Distance
Use of Tables and Graphs
Interest
Miscellaneous
|
Comprehension
|
Vocabulary
Reading Comprehension
Punctuation
Synonyms and Antonyms
Use of Idioms and Phrases and their meaning.
Error Spotting
Tenses
Fill in the Blanks
Verbs
Vocabulary
Question Tag
Sentence
Narration
Proverbs
Voice
Spelling
One Word Substitution
Article
Phrases.
|
Re-arrangement of sentences with a view to improving analysis of a passage
|
-
TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern
After getting familiar with the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus, aspirants should go through the TSPSC Group 4 exam pattern to know about the question pattern and other requirements. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the TSPSC Group 4 recruitment process.
- The TSPSC Group 4 written exam comprises two sections i.e., Paper I & Paper II
- Each paper consists of 150 questions for 150 marks.
- The exam duration of each paper is 150 minutes.
- As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted as negative marking for every wrong response.
|
TSPSC Group 4 Exam Pattern 2023
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration (Minutes)
|
I
|
General Studies
|
150
|
150
|
150
|
II
|
Secretarial Abilities
|
150
|
150
|
150
|
Total
|
300
|
300
|
300
How to Cover TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023?
The TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the state. Lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam but only a few could achieve success in the exam due to their dedication, hard work, and the right preparation strategy. Thus, aspirants should go through the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus to match their strategy with the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to crack the TSPSC Group 4 2023 exam in one attempt.
- Check the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus and exam pattern, and then prepare the list of important topics that need to be prioritized during the preparation.
- Choose the highly recommended books and study material to develop conceptual clarity, and then pick standard books to prepare advanced-level topics.
- Attempt mock papers and TSPSC Group 4 previous year's question papers to improve speed, accuracy, and analytical skills.
- Prepare short notes for all the topics in order to revise the massive syllabus quickly before the exam.
TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus 2023: Best Books
Candidates should adhere to the latest edition of TSPSC Group 4 books to align their preparation with the recent exam requirements. The right books will help them to cover all the topics prescribed in the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus. Some of the best TSPSC Group 4 books are as follows:
|
TSPSC Group 4 Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Names
|
General Studies
|
Lucent’s General Knowledge
|
Comprehension
|
General English for all Competitive Examination by S.C Gupta
|
Numerical and Arithmetical abilities
|
Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal
|
Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
|
Telangana History
|
Telangana Udyamala Charitra – Rashtra Avirbhavam