TSPSC Group 4 2023 Question Paper for Paper 1, 2 Answer Key: Check OMR Sheet PDF Link

TSPSC Group 4 2023 Answer Key: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon release the answer key of the exam for the post of Group 4. The exam was conducted on July 1, 2023. The exam was held in two shifts. TSPSC Answer Key Link will be available on the official website. The candidates can download the answer key, once available from the official website.
TSPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2023 PDF Download
The answer key link will be provided here as well for the students. They are advised to bookmark this page for the answer key link. 7.5 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. The exam was conducted in various districts of the state. The candidates can check the state-wise appeared candidates' details below:
TSPSC Group 4 Question Paper Answer Key: Overview
|
Name of Exam Body
|
Telangana State Public Service Commission
|
Exam Name
|
TSPSC Group 4 (గ్రూప్ 4) Exam
|
Number of Vacancies
|
8039
|
Exam Date
|01 July 2023
|
Result Date
|to be announced
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Test
Skill Test
|
Official website
|
https://tspsc.gov.in/
How to Download TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of TSPSC
Step 2: Click on the answer key link
Step 3: Enter your details
Step 4: Download TSPSC Answer Key