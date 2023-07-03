TSPSC Group 4 2023 Question Paper for Paper 1, 2 Answer Key: Check OMR Sheet PDF Link

TSPPSC Group 4 Key Answer 2023: Here we will provide the answers to Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the Group 4 exam held on July 1, 2023. TSPSC Group 4 answer key and questions paper PDF will be shared soon on the official website.

TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2023
TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2023

TSPSC Group 4 2023 Answer Key: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon release the answer key of the exam for the post of Group 4. The exam was conducted on July 1, 2023. The exam was held in two shifts. TSPSC Answer Key Link will be available on the official website. The candidates can download the answer key, once available from the official website.

TSPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2023 PDF Download

The answer key link will be provided here as well for the students. They are advised to bookmark this page for the answer key link. 7.5 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. The exam was conducted in various districts of the state. The candidates can check the state-wise appeared candidates' details below:

TSPSC Group 4 Question Paper Answer Key: Overview

Name of Exam Body

Telangana State Public Service Commission

Exam Name

TSPSC Group 4 (గ్రూప్ 4) Exam

Number of Vacancies

8039

Exam Date

 01 July 2023

Result Date

 to be announced

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test

Skill Test

Official website

https://tspsc.gov.in/

How to Download TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of TSPSC

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download TSPSC Answer Key

