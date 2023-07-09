RBI Grade B Phase 1 Analysis 2023: Shift 1, 2 Paper Review, Good Attempts, Question Paper PDF

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2023: RBI is conducting the Grade B exam on July 9, 2023, read here the difficulty level topics and sub-topics asked and detailed exam review including ga questions asked in rbi grade b.

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis: RBI Grade B is a highly competitive examination conducted every year in three phases and many students appear in this exam. This RBI successfully conducted the RBI Grade B phase 1 exam on July 9, 2023, and here we have come up with a detailed analysis of the exam. Candidates can check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination and other details here.

The RBI Grade B exam analysis 2023 will help students to understand the ga questions asked in rbi grade b, exam pattern, and question paper structure. According to the experience shared by students and experts, the RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam is moderate to difficult.

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2023: Overview 

We have tabulated below the exam pattern RBI Grade B which is being followed by the conducting body.

RBI Grade B Prelims Exam Pattern 2022- General

Section Asked

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness

80

80

A composite duration of 120 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

30

30

English Language

30

30

Reasoning

60

60
 

200

200

  

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning subjects were asked in the paper. As per the experience shared by students, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. Check the below table for RBI Garde B exam analysis shift 1 and shift 2

Subject Name

Difficulty Level (Shift 1)

Difficulty Level (Shift 2)

General Awareness

Moderate to Difficult

Difficult

Quantitative Aptitude

Difficult

Moderate to Difficult

English Language

Moderate

Easy to Moderate

Reasoning

Moderate to Difficult

Difficult

Overall Difficulty Level

Moderate to Difficult

Moderate to Difficult

RBI Grade B Analysis: Good Attempts

Below, according to the experts we have tabulated the shift wise Good Attempts

Subject Name

Total Questions

July 9th 2023 Shift 1

July 9th 2023 Shift 2

General Awareness

80

33-37

30-34

Quantitative Aptitude

30

20-23

9-13

English Language

30

12-15

20-23

Reasoning

60

17-19

13-16

Overall Good Attempts

200

84-91

70-80

 

RBI Grade B Expected Cut Off

The RBI Grade B cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for RBI Grade B 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 200)

General

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

 

Read Here for more about RBI Grade B Expected Cut Off

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2023: Section-wise Analysis

The candidates must read the section-by-section RBI Grade B Exam Analysis in order to get familiar with the latest 2023 RBI Grade B Exam Analysis. We have section-wise RBI Grade B Exam Review, along with a number of questions and topics asked with their difficulty level, in the section below.

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022- Reasoning Ability

The RBI Grade B exam's reasoning was on Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was lengthy and time-consuming. The exam analysis for the RBI Grade B reasoning ability section is provided below:

RBI Garde B Reasoning Ability Exam Analysis

 

Topics

No. of Questions (Shift 1)

No. of Questions (Shift 2)

Blood Relation and Seating Arrangement Puzzle

8-10

10-12

Coding-Decoding

5

3-4

Data Sufficiency

5

5

Argument and Discussion

7 - 8

4-5

Word Rearrangement

2 -3 

1-2

Alphanumeric Series 

1 -2 

4-5

Puzzle (Building Based)

3 - 4

5

Meaningful Word

1-2

 

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022- English Language

The RBI Grade B exam's reasoning was on an Easy Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was easy and less time-consuming. The exam analysis for the RBI Grade B reasoning ability section is provided below:

RBI Garde B English Language Exam Analysis

 

Topics

No. of Questions (Shift 1)

No. of Questions (Shift 2)

Reading Comprehension

10-12

7-10

Para Jumble

5

3-4

Idioms and Phrases

2 -3

3-5

Grammar

6 -8

7-9

Fillers

4 -5

4

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022- Quantitative Aptitude

The RBI Grade B exam's reasoning was on a Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was tricky and time-consuming. The exam analysis for the RBI Grade B reasoning ability section is provided below:

RBI Garde B Quantitative Aptitude Exam Analysis

 

Topics

No. of Questions (Shift 1)

No. of Questions (Shift 2)

Number Series 

5-7

3-5

Quadratic Equation

5

3

Data Sufficiency 

4 -5

5

Data Interpretation

15-17

10

Arithmetic

5-6

4-6

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022- General Awareness

The RBI Grade B exam's reasoning was on a Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was more focused on banking current events. The exam analysis for the RBI Grade B reasoning ability section is provided below. Some of the ga questions asked in rbi grade b that are asked are listed below

PLI scheme-related questions
National Financial awareness program
Many Current Affairs from May month
Budget + Economic Survey
The domestically important insurance company
SWAMIH Fund-related questions
ONGC Co2 emission target
PM kisan Sampada Yojana
SEBI Guidelines questions
Cricket DRS/DLS full form of S
Deep sea scheme
Schemes Based Questions
Fisheries Yojana-Matyasampada Yojana
IIP Index-related questions
Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme
Reports & Indices
RBI- G20 Meeting outcomes
Elon Musk-CEO
DPI Index-related questions
8 Core sector weightage
b20 chairman
European central bank headquarters

What is the Syllabus of RBI Grade B?

Candidates should always refer to the official RBI Grade B syllabus to get an understanding of the subject, topic-wise weightage, etc. for all the phases. Check the RBI Grade B syllabus for all the subjects

What is the Salary of RBI Grade B?

RBI Grade B candidates get very lucrative compensation. The salary RBI Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 55,200/-p.m. in the pay scale of Rs. 55200-2850(9)-80850-EB-2850 (2) - 86550-3300(4)-99750.Presently, the monthly RBI Grade B Officer Salary is Rs 1,08,404/- (approximately). Read here for more about RBI Grade B Salary

RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy

Some of the crucial steps during the preparation stage include understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the exam, solving previous year's papers, and knowledge of current affairs and banking awareness as it plays a vital role while preparing for the exam, Read here more about RBI Garde B preparation strategy.

FAQ

What are the chances for final selection in RBI Grade B Phase I exam if my score just crosses the cut off marks?

Phase 1 is qualifying in nature. The final RBI Grade B exam scorecard is computed without taking the candidates’ performance in Phase I into account. It is composed of the marks scored in Phase II and the interview.

What is the importance of RBI Grade B Exam Analysis?

RBI Garde B Exam Analysis is an experience shared by students of the exam like the number of questions asked in the exam, difficulty level of topics etc. It is very helpful for those who are going to appear in the upcoming phase of the examination.

