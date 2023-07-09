RBI Grade B Phase 1 Analysis 2023: Shift 1, 2 Paper Review, Good Attempts, Question Paper PDF

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis: RBI Grade B is a highly competitive examination conducted every year in three phases and many students appear in this exam. This RBI successfully conducted the RBI Grade B phase 1 exam on July 9, 2023, and here we have come up with a detailed analysis of the exam. Candidates can check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination and other details here.
The RBI Grade B exam analysis 2023 will help students to understand the ga questions asked in rbi grade b, exam pattern, and question paper structure. According to the experience shared by students and experts, the RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam is moderate to difficult.
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2023: Overview
We have tabulated below the exam pattern RBI Grade B which is being followed by the conducting body.
|
RBI Grade B Prelims Exam Pattern 2022- General
|
Section Asked
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
80
|
80
|
A composite duration of 120 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
30
|
30
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
Reasoning
|
60
|
60
|
200
|
200
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level
The questions from General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning subjects were asked in the paper. As per the experience shared by students, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. Check the below table for RBI Garde B exam analysis shift 1 and shift 2
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level (Shift 1)
|
Difficulty Level (Shift 2)
|
General Awareness
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Difficult
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Difficult
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
English Language
|
Moderate
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Reasoning
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Difficult
|
Overall Difficulty Level
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Moderate to Difficult
RBI Grade B Analysis: Good Attempts
Below, according to the experts we have tabulated the shift wise Good Attempts
|
Subject Name
|
Total Questions
|
July 9th 2023 Shift 1
|
July 9th 2023 Shift 2
|
General Awareness
|
80
|
33-37
|
30-34
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
30
|
20-23
|
9-13
|
English Language
|
30
|
12-15
|
20-23
|
Reasoning
|
60
|
17-19
|
13-16
|
Overall Good Attempts
|
200
|
84-91
|
70-80
RBI Grade B Expected Cut Off
The RBI Grade B cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for RBI Grade B 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 200)
|
General
|
To be updated soon
|
EWS
|
To be updated soon
|
OBC
|
To be updated soon
|
SC
|
To be updated soon
|
ST
|
To be updated soon
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2023: Section-wise Analysis
The candidates must read the section-by-section RBI Grade B Exam Analysis in order to get familiar with the latest 2023 RBI Grade B Exam Analysis. We have section-wise RBI Grade B Exam Review, along with a number of questions and topics asked with their difficulty level, in the section below.
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022- Reasoning Ability
The RBI Grade B exam's reasoning was on Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was lengthy and time-consuming. The exam analysis for the RBI Grade B reasoning ability section is provided below:
|
RBI Garde B Reasoning Ability Exam Analysis
|
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions (Shift 1)
|
No. of Questions (Shift 2)
|
Blood Relation and Seating Arrangement Puzzle
|
8-10
|
10-12
|
Coding-Decoding
|
5
|
3-4
|
Data Sufficiency
|
5
|
5
|
Argument and Discussion
|
7 - 8
|
4-5
|
Word Rearrangement
|
2 -3
|
1-2
|
Alphanumeric Series
|
1 -2
|
4-5
|
Puzzle (Building Based)
|
3 - 4
|
5
|
Meaningful Word
|
1-2
|
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022- English Language
The RBI Grade B exam's reasoning was on an Easy Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was easy and less time-consuming. The exam analysis for the RBI Grade B reasoning ability section is provided below:
|
RBI Garde B English Language Exam Analysis
|
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions (Shift 1)
|
No. of Questions (Shift 2)
|
Reading Comprehension
|
10-12
|
7-10
|
Para Jumble
|
5
|
3-4
|
Idioms and Phrases
|
2 -3
|
3-5
|
Grammar
|
6 -8
|
7-9
|
Fillers
|
4 -5
|
4
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022- Quantitative Aptitude
The RBI Grade B exam's reasoning was on a Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was tricky and time-consuming. The exam analysis for the RBI Grade B reasoning ability section is provided below:
|
RBI Garde B Quantitative Aptitude Exam Analysis
|
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions (Shift 1)
|
No. of Questions (Shift 2)
|
Number Series
|
5-7
|
3-5
|
Quadratic Equation
|
5
|
3
|
Data Sufficiency
|
4 -5
|
5
|
Data Interpretation
|
15-17
|
10
|
Arithmetic
|
5-6
|
4-6
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022- General Awareness
The RBI Grade B exam's reasoning was on a Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was more focused on banking current events. The exam analysis for the RBI Grade B reasoning ability section is provided below. Some of the ga questions asked in rbi grade b that are asked are listed below
|
PLI scheme-related questions
|
National Financial awareness program
|
Many Current Affairs from May month
|
Budget + Economic Survey
|
The domestically important insurance company
|
SWAMIH Fund-related questions
|
ONGC Co2 emission target
|
PM kisan Sampada Yojana
|
SEBI Guidelines questions
|
Cricket DRS/DLS full form of S
|
Deep sea scheme
|
Schemes Based Questions
|
Fisheries Yojana-Matyasampada Yojana
|
IIP Index-related questions
|
Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme
|
Reports & Indices
|
RBI- G20 Meeting outcomes
|Elon Musk-CEO
|
DPI Index-related questions
|
8 Core sector weightage
|
b20 chairman
|
European central bank headquarters
What is the Syllabus of RBI Grade B?
What is the Syllabus of RBI Grade B?

Candidates should always refer to the official RBI Grade B syllabus to get an understanding of the subject, topic-wise weightage, etc. for all the phases.
What is the Salary of RBI Grade B?
What is the Salary of RBI Grade B?

RBI Grade B candidates get very lucrative compensation. The salary RBI Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 55,200/-p.m. in the pay scale of Rs. 55200-2850(9)-80850-EB-2850 (2) - 86550-3300(4)-99750.Presently, the monthly RBI Grade B Officer Salary is Rs 1,08,404/- (approximately).
RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy
RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy

Some of the crucial steps during the preparation stage include understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the exam, solving previous year's papers, and knowledge of current affairs and banking awareness as it plays a vital role while preparing for the exam,