RBI Grade B Phase 1 Analysis 2023: Shift 1, 2 Paper Review, Good Attempts, Question Paper PDF

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2023: RBI is conducting the Grade B exam on July 9, 2023, read here the difficulty level topics and sub-topics asked and detailed exam review including ga questions asked in rbi grade b.

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis: RBI Grade B is a highly competitive examination conducted every year in three phases and many students appear in this exam. This RBI successfully conducted the RBI Grade B phase 1 exam on July 9, 2023, and here we have come up with a detailed analysis of the exam. Candidates can check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination and other details here.

The RBI Grade B exam analysis 2023 will help students to understand the ga questions asked in rbi grade b, exam pattern, and question paper structure. According to the experience shared by students and experts, the RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam is moderate to difficult.

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2023: Overview

We have tabulated below the exam pattern RBI Grade B which is being followed by the conducting body.

RBI Grade B Prelims Exam Pattern 2022- General Section Asked No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 80 80 A composite duration of 120 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 English Language 30 30 Reasoning 60 60 200 200

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning subjects were asked in the paper. As per the experience shared by students, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. Check the below table for RBI Garde B exam analysis shift 1 and shift 2

Subject Name Difficulty Level (Shift 1) Difficulty Level (Shift 2) General Awareness Moderate to Difficult Difficult Quantitative Aptitude Difficult Moderate to Difficult English Language Moderate Easy to Moderate Reasoning Moderate to Difficult Difficult Overall Difficulty Level Moderate to Difficult Moderate to Difficult

RBI Grade B Analysis: Good Attempts

Below, according to the experts we have tabulated the shift wise Good Attempts

Subject Name Total Questions July 9th 2023 Shift 1 July 9th 2023 Shift 2 General Awareness 80 33-37 30-34 Quantitative Aptitude 30 20-23 9-13 English Language 30 12-15 20-23 Reasoning 60 17-19 13-16 Overall Good Attempts 200 84-91 70-80

RBI Grade B Expected Cut Off

The RBI Grade B cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for RBI Grade B 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 200) General To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2023: Section-wise Analysis

The candidates must read the section-by-section RBI Grade B Exam Analysis in order to get familiar with the latest 2023 RBI Grade B Exam Analysis. We have section-wise RBI Grade B Exam Review, along with a number of questions and topics asked with their difficulty level, in the section below.

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022- Reasoning Ability

The RBI Grade B exam's reasoning was on Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was lengthy and time-consuming. The exam analysis for the RBI Grade B reasoning ability section is provided below:

RBI Garde B Reasoning Ability Exam Analysis Topics No. of Questions (Shift 1) No. of Questions (Shift 2) Blood Relation and Seating Arrangement Puzzle 8-10 10-12 Coding-Decoding 5 3-4 Data Sufficiency 5 5 Argument and Discussion 7 - 8 4-5 Word Rearrangement 2 -3 1-2 Alphanumeric Series 1 -2 4-5 Puzzle (Building Based) 3 - 4 5 Meaningful Word 1-2

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022- English Language

The RBI Grade B exam's reasoning was on an Easy Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was easy and less time-consuming. The exam analysis for the RBI Grade B reasoning ability section is provided below:

RBI Garde B English Language Exam Analysis Topics No. of Questions (Shift 1) No. of Questions (Shift 2) Reading Comprehension 10-12 7-10 Para Jumble 5 3-4 Idioms and Phrases 2 -3 3-5 Grammar 6 -8 7-9 Fillers 4 -5 4

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022- Quantitative Aptitude

The RBI Grade B exam's reasoning was on a Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was tricky and time-consuming. The exam analysis for the RBI Grade B reasoning ability section is provided below:

RBI Garde B Quantitative Aptitude Exam Analysis Topics No. of Questions (Shift 1) No. of Questions (Shift 2) Number Series 5-7 3-5 Quadratic Equation 5 3 Data Sufficiency 4 -5 5 Data Interpretation 15-17 10 Arithmetic 5-6 4-6

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022- General Awareness

The RBI Grade B exam's reasoning was on a Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was more focused on banking current events. The exam analysis for the RBI Grade B reasoning ability section is provided below. Some of the ga questions asked in rbi grade b that are asked are listed below

PLI scheme-related questions National Financial awareness program Many Current Affairs from May month Budget + Economic Survey The domestically important insurance company SWAMIH Fund-related questions ONGC Co2 emission target PM kisan Sampada Yojana SEBI Guidelines questions Cricket DRS/DLS full form of S Deep sea scheme Schemes Based Questions Fisheries Yojana-Matyasampada Yojana IIP Index-related questions Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme Reports & Indices RBI- G20 Meeting outcomes Elon Musk-CEO DPI Index-related questions 8 Core sector weightage b20 chairman European central bank headquarters

What is the Syllabus of RBI Grade B?

Candidates should always refer to the official RBI Grade B syllabus to get an understanding of the subject, topic-wise weightage, etc. for all the phases. Check the RBI Grade B syllabus for all the subjects

What is the Salary of RBI Grade B?

RBI Grade B candidates get very lucrative compensation. The salary RBI Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 55,200/-p.m. in the pay scale of Rs. 55200-2850(9)-80850-EB-2850 (2) - 86550-3300(4)-99750.Presently, the monthly RBI Grade B Officer Salary is Rs 1,08,404/- (approximately). Read here for more about RBI Grade B Salary

RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy

Some of the crucial steps during the preparation stage include understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the exam, solving previous year's papers, and knowledge of current affairs and banking awareness as it plays a vital role while preparing for the exam, Read here more about RBI Garde B preparation strategy.