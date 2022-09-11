TSPSC Recruitment 2022 For Women and Child Welfare Officer and Others at tspsc.gov.in, Check Salary, Eligibility Here

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online application for the 23 Child Welfare Officer posts on its official website. Check TSPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published notification for the post of Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Warehouse) in Women Development and Child Welfare Department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 10 October 2022. The process of online application will be commence from 13 September 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelors in Home Science or Social Work or Sociology or in other subjects as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details TSPSC Recruitment 2022 :

Notification Number-13/2022

Important Dates TSPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Opening Date of Submission of Application: 13 September 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 October 2022

Vacancy Details TSPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Total: 23 Posts

Multi-Zone-I: 17

Multi-Zone-II : 06

Eligibility Criteria TSPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

A Bachelors in Home Science or Social Work or Sociology, (OR)

B.Sc., - (Hons) - Food Science & Nutrition; (OR)

B.Sc.,- Food & Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio – Chemistry; (OR)

B.Sc.,- Applied Nutrition & Public Health, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry, (OR)

B.Sc.,-Clinical Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio-Chemistry; (OR)

B.Sc., - Applied Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio Chemistry; (OR)

B.Sc., - Food Sciences & Quality Control, Zoology / Botany & Chemistry/ Bio-Chemistry; (OR)

B.Sc.,-Food Sciences & Management, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry; (OR)

B.Sc., - Food Technology & Nutrition & Botany /Zoology & Chemistry;(OR)

B.Sc., - Food Technology & Management, Botany /Zoology & Chemistry / Bio-Chemistry

Qualification should be from any University by or under Central Act, Provincial Act

or a State Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Scale of Pay (Rs.)-51,320–1,27,310/-

TSPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification:





How to Apply TSPSC Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can visit on the official website

https://www.tspsc.gov.in and click on the online Application Link provided on the

Website. Last date of submission of online application is 10 October 2022.