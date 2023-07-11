TSPSC VAS Admit Card 2023 Out; Direct Link websitenew.tspsc.gov.in, Check Exam Date, Pattern and More

TSPSC VAS Admit Card 2023 Out: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has uploaded the admit card download link for the VAS post on its official website https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/. Check the download link.

TSPSC VAS Admit Card 2023 Out: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam admit card download link for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on July 13/14, 2023 across the state.



All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Class A&B posts under Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department can download their admit card from the official website -websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.



Alternatively you can download the admit card directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TSPSC VAS Admit Card 2023

https://hallticket.tspsc.gov.in/h232022u72d8afy-ac82-rk26-n9az-nma8ze3b5cea



How to Download TSPSC VAS Admit Card 2023?

First of all visit to the official website-TSPSC.gov.in Click on the link Titled - TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Admit Card 2023 flashing on the homepage. On the page opened provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. Download and save the admit card for future reference.

TSPSC VAS Admit Card 2023 : Exam Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the computer based recruitment test (CBRT) examination for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post on July 13/14, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm as per the schedule released by TSPSC.



TSPSC VAS Exam 2023: Documents to Carry

Candidates are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents as mentioned in the notification during at the exam venue. Candidates can download their admit card from the Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) and the facility will be available till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of Examination on July 14, 2023.



TSPSC VAS Admit Card 2023: Download By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their Admit card from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.