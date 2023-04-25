TSSPDCL Admit Card 2023 Out For Asst Engineer & Jr Lineman Posts: Check Download Link And Exam Pattern

TSSPDCL has released admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) and Jr. Lineman on its website- https://tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in . Check download link.

TSSPDCL AE Jr Lineman Admit Card 2023: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has released admit cards for the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) and Jr. Lineman on its website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) and Jr. Lineman posts can download their admit card to appear in the written exam scheduled on April 30, 2023. The link to download the admit card for the above posts is available on the official website-https://tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in.

Scheme of Examination for Junior Lineman

The written test conducted will consist of 80 marks consisting of 80 multiple choice questions. Each question carries 1 mark.

The section A consists of 65 questions on core I.T.I subject and section B consisting of 15 questions on General Knowledge.

The duration of the written examination will be 2 hrs. (120 minutes).

Scheme of Examination for Asst Engineer

The written test for the Asst Engineer will be of 100 marks consisting of 100 multiple choice questions and each question carrying 1 mark.

Section A consists of 80 questions on core technical subjects and section B consists of 20 questions on General Awareness and Numerical Ability and History related to Telangana Culture & Movement.

The duration of the written examination will be 2 hrs. (120 minutes).

To download the admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) and Jr. Lineman, you will have to provide your login credentials including ID/Reference ID and Date of Birth to the link on the home page. You can get all the essential login credentials from the information provided by you during submission of online application for the above posts.



