TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022 Notification Expected Soon: 1271 Vacancies for JLM, JE, Sub Engineer Posts

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) is hiring 1271 Junior Lineman (JLM), Junior Engineer (JE) and Sub Engineer (SE). Candidates can check vacancies, qualifications, and other details here.

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022 Notification Expected Soon: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Telangana Government is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Lineman (JLM), Junior Engineer (JE) and Sub Engineer (SE). As per the reports, around 1271 vacancies are available. Also, the detailed notification is expected on or after 11 May 2022 at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in.

Meanwhile, candidates can vacancy eligibility, salary, and selection process & other details here. Also, they should keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

TSSPDCL Notification Details

Sub Engineer - 01/2022

Junior Engineer - 02/2022

Junior Lineman (JLM) - 03/2022

TSSPDCL Vacancy Details

Total - 1271

Junior Lineman - 1000

Sub Engineer/ Electrical - 201

Assistant Engineer/ Electrical - 70

Eligibility Criteria for TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Junior Lineman -SSLC/SSC/10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Trade only from a recognized Institution/ Board of combined A.P/Telangana State Education Department as on the date of notification.

How to Apply for TSSPDCL Jobs 2022 ?

The Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through TSSPDCL's official website by visiting the 'Careers Page' on or before the last date.